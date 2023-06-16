comscore
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 press render shows slim form-factor and S Pen

    Mobiles

    July-due Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is here in the form of press render.

    Highlights

    • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 press render surface ahead of launch.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to have a slim and flat form factor.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
    Samsung Fold 5

    Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 earlier than usual. The foldable phone is expected to release in late July. Ahead of its launch, the official-looking press-render (via MySmartPrice) of the phone has surfaced online. The render shows the slim and flat design of the foldable phone and also confirms support for S Pen. Also Read - Samsung announces Big TV Days sale: Check top deals and discounts here

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 press render shows the design

    The Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to have a flat design as opposed to its predecessor. The device also seems to be slimmer, although the exact dimensions are yet to be confirmed. The renders also show the main screen and the triple cameras on the back. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M34 to launch soon in India as support page goes live

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Also Read - Samsung may soon unveil new sensor for AR, VR headsets

    Interestingly, the S Pen can also be seen here. The render does not show any other significant details, however, we do know some of its specs thanks to leaks and certifications.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a similar design as the predecessor but will likely be more mature. What we mean is that the hinges and the folding mechanism could be improved.

    It will feature a 7.6-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. It may feature a 120Hz refresh rate and have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The secondary display on the phone will be sized 6.2 inches. It will be an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

    The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. For the unversed, this is the most powerful chip for mobile phones by Qualcomm. It’s an octa-core SoC based on the TSMC’s 4nm process. The Galaxy S23 lineup uses the same chipset.

    It will come with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 25GB/512GB/1TB of internal storage. The foldable device is expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery with faster 45W fast charging. The existing Fold 4 has the same battery capacity but has a 25W charging solution.

    As for wireless charging, expect a 25W faster wireless charging solution as opposed to the 15W solution on the predecessor. The device will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box. It will have OneUI 5.1 on top.

    Samsung is expected to offer a triple camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto unit. The telephoto lens will have 2x optical zoom support. The device could feature 12MP camera sensors for selfies on the outer display as well as on the inner display.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26, which is earlier than the August schedule. However, Samsung is yet to confirm the aforesaid date.

    • Published Date: June 16, 2023 1:50 PM IST
