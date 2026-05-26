OPPO Find X9 gets Rs 10,000 price HIKE! It costs more than iPhone 17 now

If you’ve been tracking smartphone prices recently, you probably already noticed that flagship phones are becoming harder to justify calmly. From iQOO, OnePlus to Motorola – almost every other brand has announced the price hike for their flagship models. And now, OPPO has joined the growing list of brands increasing prices in India. Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: 7 key differences to know before buying

Now, the tech giant has reportedly increased the prices of the OPPO Find X9 by a massive Rs 10,000 across variants. What makes this even more surprising is that the Find X9 now officially costs more than the Apple iPhone 17 in India, which was launched at Rs 82,900! Here is how much it costs. Also Read: OPPO Find X9 Ultra launched in India at Rs 1,69,999 with 200MP Hasselblad cameras: Specs, offers

OPPO Find X9 new price in India

The Oppo Find X9 originally launched in late 2025 at a starting price of Rs 74,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage variant at Rs 84,999. Now, the updated pricing reportedly looks like this:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 84,999

16GB + 512GB = Rs 94,999

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 with 256GB storage currently starts at Rs 82,900. That means the base Find X9 variant is now priced above Apple’s latest standard iPhone.

Is the Find X9 still worth considering? Honestly, the answer depends on what price you manage to get it at. The Find X9 is still a strong flagship overall. It offers Hasselblad-tuned cameras and a large 7,000mAh battery. However, at nearly Rs 95,000 for the top variant, the competition becomes much tougher now.

Why are brands suddenly increasing prices?

This is not happening with OPPO alone. Several other brands have also revised smartphone pricing upward. The reason is simple – rising global costs. Component prices, memory costs, logistics expenses, and supply chain disruptions are all becoming more expensive. Geopolitical tensions and shipment delays are also adding pressure on companies trying to maintain margins. In short, brands are finding it difficult to keep flagship pricing stable while also managing manufacturing and distribution costs.

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The interesting part is that this price hike arrives shortly after OPPO introduced the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India. Normally, older models start becoming cheaper after newer launches. But here, the gap between the Find X9 and the newer Find X9s is now becoming surprisingly small.