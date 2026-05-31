Apple’s next big camera upgrade may make the iPhone 18 Pro costlier

Apple is reportedly preparing for one of the biggest camera upgrades in recent iPhone history, but it could also come with a side effect that nobody likes – a higher price tag. According to chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a new variable aperture camera system. Also Read: iOS 27 leak shows Apple’s biggest Siri upgrade yet ahead of WWDC 2026

While that sounds exciting for photography enthusiasts, the component itself is reportedly much more expensive than the camera hardware Apple currently uses. But the important question is – will Apple absorb the extra cost, or will you have to end up paying for it? Also Read: iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e to miss September 2026 launch: Supply chain leaks point to 2027 release

iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade

For the last few generations, Apple’s Pro iPhones have relied on fixed-aperture lenses. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models, however, are tipped to switch to a variable aperture system. In simple terms, a variable aperture allows the camera to physically control how much light enters the sensor. This can help in different lighting conditions and may offer better control over exposure and depth effects. Also Read: Can YouTube Music finally add playlist sorting by title, artist, and album?

While smartphone cameras already use software tricks to create portrait blur and improve photos, a variable aperture adds a layer of hardware-based control that photographers often appreciate. It is a feature that has appeared on some Android phones before, but it would be a first for an iPhone.

But why could it become expensive? The concern isn’t really the feature itself. It is the cost of building it. According to reports, the new camera module could cost Apple roughly 50% more than the one used in current Pro iPhones. The upgraded lens assembly is said to be entering production, with Chinese supplier Sunny Optical expected to handle a significant share of manufacturing.

Will it even matter?

For mobile photographers, content creators, and those who frequently shoot videos, the upgrade could bring more flexibility. But for someone who mostly captures vacation photos, family moments, and social media posts, the difference may not feel huge enough to justify a higher phone price. Apple has spent years improving cameras through computational photography. The variable aperture shift suggests the company is now investing more heavily in camera hardware as well.

iPhone 18 Pro price: What all can we expect

In the past, Apple has even handled component cost increases while keeping the price stable. However, reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro lineup may receive several expensive upgrades at once, including a next-generation chipset, new camera hardware, and additional technologies. If that happens, maintaining the same pricing strategy could become more difficult.

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Note that the current iPhone 17 Pro costs Rs 1,34,900 for the base 256GB model, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900.