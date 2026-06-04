Xiaomi 17T launched in India to rival iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R: What's new here?

Xiaomi has launched its next premium mid-range phone in India – the Xiaomi 17T. The new smartphone joins the Xiaomi 17 series lineup, while bringing flagship-like features without crossing the Rs 70,000 mark. In fact, Xiaomi is focusing heavily on cameras this time, bringing a Leica-powered periscope lens to a more affordable price segment. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

With competitors like the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R already in the market, the Xiaomi 17T has a tough fight ahead. So, what exactly does it bring to the table? Have a look here. Also Read: Google Chrome bug crashes browser on Android tablets: What’s happening and how to fix it

Xiaomi 17T price in India

The Xiaomi 17T comes in two storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 59,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 64,999. Xiaomi is also offering a Rs 5,000 instant bank discount, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 54,999. The smartphone will go on sale from June 10 via Amazon, mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores. Also Read: Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED TVs launching in India on June 4 alongside Xiaomi 17T: Key features revealed

Xiaomi 17T specifications and features

The camera setup is clearly one of the biggest talking points of the Xiaomi 17T. The phone features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Interestingly, periscope cameras are still not very common in this price segment. Xiaomi says the setup is designed to offer better zoom photography while maintaining image quality. On the front, users get a 32MP selfie camera with support for 4K video recording.

The Xiaomi 17T sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. Xiaomi has also included several eye-care features and TÜV Rheinland certifications for users who spend long hours on their phones.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and comes with AI features, including Xiaomi HyperAI and Google Gemini integration.

Battery life is another area where Xiaomi has made changes. The Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh battery, which is larger than what its predecessor offered. The device supports 67W fast charging and also supports reverse wired charging. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, 5G connectivity and an IR blaster.

Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15R vs iQOO 15R

On paper, the Xiaomi 17T looks like a balanced package. It combines a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, flagship-inspired camera hardware and a capable chipset. Whether it can take on rivals like the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R will depend on real-world performance, but Xiaomi has certainly added a few interesting upgrades this time around.

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For now, here is a quick specs-based comparison of the Xiaomi 17T with the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R: