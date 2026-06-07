Using Chrome? Google says you should install this update immediately; 400 flaws fixed

Google Chrome users must update their browsers right now. This is because the tech giant has released a major update to its Chrome browser, which will focus on security. Google says that it has fixed more than 400 vulnerabilities in the latest Chrome release, including several flaws that were classified as critical, PCWorld reported. While there is no evidence that these vulnerabilities were actively exploited, but you are still being advised to update your browsers as soon as possible. Also Read: Google job cuts continue in 2026, Cloud and Threat Intelligence teams affected

The update is available for Windows, macOS and Linux users, while Android users have also received a corresponding Chrome update. Also Read: Google Gemini Avatar rolls out to more users: How to create AI videos using your face and voice

Google Chrome Update: What has been updated?

According to Google’s latest security update, a total of 429 vulnerabilities have been patched in Chrome. Of these, hundreds were discovered internally by Google’s own teams, while the remaining issues were reported by independent security researchers through the company’s bug bounty programme. The company has not shared technical details about the vulnerabilities yet. This is a common practice, as releasing detailed information too early could make it easier for attackers to target users who haven’t installed the update. Also Read: Gemini Thinking Levels EXPLAINED: What it is and how it works

Google plans to reveal more information later after users have had enough time to update their systems. And some of the flaws were considered critical.

Google says several of the patched issues were classified as critical, while many others fell into the high-risk category. Some of these flaws could have potentially been used by attackers to execute malicious code or gain access to sensitive information under specific conditions. The company, however, noted that none of the vulnerabilities is known to have been exploited in real-world attacks so far.

Google Chrome gets new features too

While security is the headline feature of this update, Google has also added a few improvements. The built-in PDF viewer has received new capabilities, allowing you to annotate and sign PDF documents directly inside Chrome. This means you can do more with PDF files without relying on additional software. Google is also working on other browser improvements, although some of those features are yet to be rolled out widely.

How to update Google Chrome

If you’re not sure whether you’re running the latest version of Chrome, checking is fairly easy.

Open Chrome

Click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner

Select Help

Then click About Google Chrome.

The browser will automatically check for updates and install them if available.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Given the number of vulnerabilities fixed in this release, keeping Chrome updated is probably the easiest step you can take to improve your online security.