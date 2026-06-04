Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ debuts in India with 144Hz AMOLED display, 6500mAh battery: Price, specs, sale details

Motorola has added a new member — the Edge 70 Pro+ — to its Edge family of smartphones in India. The newly launched device offers some upgrades over the Edge 70 Pro, which was launched back in April. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip that also powered the Pro model. The Edge 70 Pro+ will be available for purchase through the company website and e-commerce platforms. Also Read: Free Netflix through Flipkart Plus? Check eligibility and claim process

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ price in India, sale date

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is priced at Rs 47,999. It offers 12GB of RAM, paired with 256GB of internal storage. Buyers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 as part of the launch deal. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

The Edge 70 Pro+ will be available in three colourways — PANTONE Chicory Coffee, PANTONE Zinfandel, and PANTONE Stormy Sea. It goes on sale in the country on June 11 through Motorola India website and Flipkart. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ specs revealed ahead of India launch on June 4: Check here

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ specifications, features

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.8-inch curved Extreme AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,272 x 2,772 pixels), up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5200 nits peak brightness, and 450 PPI pixel density. The screen features Water Touch, allowing you to use the phone with wet or damp fingers. For durability, the phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, MIL-810H certification and IP68/69 rating offering dust and water resistance.

Internally, the Edge 70 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core 3.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, which also powers the Edge 70 Pro. It is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device also packs a 4,600mm2 vapour chamber cooling solution for thermal management.

In terms of cameras, the Edge 70 Pro+ features a triple rear lens setup. It includes a 50MP Sony LYT-710 main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter with 112-degree field of view (FoV), and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 3.5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The rear cameras can record videos in up to 4K HDR10+ resolution at 60 fps. For selfies, the front houses a 50MP f/1.9 camera with autofocus.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports up to 90W fast wired and 15W wireless charging. It also offers 10W wireless and 5W wired reverse charging. For connectivity, the phone uses 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The Edge 70 Pro ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. The company promises up to 3 years of OS upgrades and up to 5 years of security patches for the device.

Specification Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Display 6.8-inch curved Extreme AMOLED, 1.5K (1,272 × 2,772 pixels), Up to 144Hz, Up to 5,200 nits, 450 PPI Durability Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-810H certified, IP68/IP69 rated Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, up to 3.4GHz RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYT-710, f/1.8, OIS + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto Front Camera 50MP, f/1.9, Autofocus Battery & Charging 6,500mAh Silicon-Carbon, 90W TurboPower, 15W wireless Operating System Android 16-based Hello UI Colours PANTONE Chicory Coffee, PANTONE Zinfandel, PANTONE Stormy Sea Price in India Rs 47,999

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Edge 70 Pro

The Edge 70 Pro+ competes with Motorola’s another offering in the lineup. The Edge 70 Pro, priced at Rs 39,999, misses out on a telephoto lens and wireless charging while offering largely similar set of hardware and features.

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ rivals

At around Rs 45,000, Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ goes head-to-head with the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, iQOO 15R, and OnePlus Nord 6 in the Indian market.