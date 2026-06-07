5 iPhone 18 Pro leaks to know before buying a new iPhone

If you are going to buy a new iPhone, then you must wait and check out these iPhone 18 series leaks first. Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max at their usual schedule of September this year. Well, the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2 are said to debut early next year. But the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to get some notable upgrades. And no, we are not talking about those leaked new colours – Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver – but some meaty upgrades inside! Also Read: iOS 27: 10 expected features that could be coming to your iPhone soon

Here is everything that you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max before ending up buying an old iPhone. Also Read: Apple MacBook Ultra may debut with OLED display and new design, says leak

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: 5 Upgrades to expect

1. Variable aperture camera could finally arrive

Apple’s Pro iPhones have largely relied on fixed-aperture cameras over the past few years. That could change with the iPhone 18 Pro series. Leaks suggest Apple may introduce a variable aperture system for the main 48-megapixel camera. In simple terms, this would allow the camera to adjust how much light enters the sensor. The feature could help in tricky lighting situations and also offer better control over depth effects in photos. Also Read: Apple greenlights Poke AI agent for iMessage as WWDC 2026 nears: Here's what it does

2. New A20 Pro chip

A faster chip is expected every year, and this year is no different. A new and powereful chipset. The iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to use Apple’s new A20 Pro processor, which is reportedly being built using TSMC’s 2nm process. The current generation relies on 3nm technology. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, users could see improvements in both performance and battery efficiency.

3. 5G satellite connectivity

Apple introduced emergency satellite features a few years ago, but the company could be taking things further with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Reports suggest the new phones may support 5G satellite connectivity, allowing users to access internet-based services even when traditional cellular networks or Wi-Fi aren’t available. Exactly how Apple plans to implement this feature remains unclear, but it could be useful in remote areas.

4. Slightly bigger battery

Battery upgrades don’t always grab headlines, but they are often among the most useful improvements. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to get a battery with a capacity of around 4,288mAh. While that’s not a massive increase compared to the previous generation, every bit helps, especially when combined with a more power-efficient chip.

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5. Smaller Dynamic Island

Apart from these, one of the early leaks suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may reduce the size of the Dynamic Island. If leaks are to be believed, then the Dynamic Island’s size may cut-out around 35 percent. But don’t get excited for the under-display Face ID, which is still expected to arrive next year.