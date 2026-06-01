Vivo X Fold 6 launch timeline leaked: THESE upgrades are expected

The Vivo X Fold 5 showed its expertise last year, along with premium features and cameras. Now, reports about its successor have already started surfacing online. While Vivo has not revealed any official details about the next foldable, but a latest leak from China suggests that the Vivo X Fold 6 could make its debut sooner than expected. Also Read: 11 key Apple products to launch in second half of 2026

As per the tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the phone is also expected to get major upgrades. From a bigger battery to a new flagship chipset, here is everything we know so far. Also Read: Google Pixel Fold hit by strange outer display bug, users report black screen issue

Vivo X Fold 6 launch timeline leaked

According to a recent leak, the Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to launch in China by the end of this month. If that happens, the timeline will be quite similar to the Vivo X Fold 5, which was also unveiled around the same period last year. However, Vivo has not officially confirmed the launch date yet. Also Read: OPPO Find X9s India price leaked ahead of May 21 launch, full specs revealed

There is no leak on the India launch, but it seems that Vivo will follow the usual timeline of the launch this time too. Last year, the Vivo X Fold 5 debuted in India in July.

Vivo X Fold 6: Expected specifications and features

One of the biggest changes could be under the hood. The Vivo X Fold lineup has traditionally used Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. However, the Vivo X Fold 6 is now tipped to feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset. If true, this would be the first major shift in the series. The chipset is expected to bring improvements in performance, battery efficiency and AI-related features.

The battery is also expected to get a major upgrade. The foldable is tipped to pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh, which would be significantly bigger than the 6,000mAh unit found on the Vivo X Fold 5. Despite the larger battery, reports claim that Vivo is still aiming for a slim and lightweight design. Wireless charging support is also expected to continue.

In the camera department, Vivo could bring a 200MP camera sensor to the X Fold 6. The setup is also tipped to include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and another 50MP sensor. Meanwhile, dual selfie cameras are expected to return, with one placed on the cover screen and another on the inner foldable display.

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For now, all these details are based on leaks and rumours. Vivo is yet to reveal anything officially. So, as always, it is best to take the information with a pinch of salt until the company makes an announcement.