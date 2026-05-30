Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ specs revealed ahead of India launch on June 4: Check here

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ in India on June 4, and the company has already confirmed most of the smartphone’s key specifications ahead of the debut. The upcoming model will sit above the Edge 70 Pro in Motorola’s lineup and brings a few notable upgrades, including a bigger battery, wireless charging support, improved cameras, added durability features, and a brighter display. Also Read: Motorola phones redirecting Amazon app users through affiliate links: What is happening

Motorola has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available through Flipkart after its launch. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India launch set for June 4; Periscope camera confirmed - what else to expect

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ display and design

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is confirmed to feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with a 1,272 x 2,772 pixel resolution. The panel supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of up to 5,200 nits. Also Read: Motorola Razr Fold debuts in India with 6000mAh battery, 50MP triple cameras: Price, specs

Motorola is also bringing Pantone Validated colours, Water Touch support, and SGS certifications for reduced blue light and motion blur. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

In terms of design, the phone will arrive in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colour options. Depending on the variant, users will get wood-inspired, satin-luxe, or twill-inspired rear finishes. Despite housing a large battery, the phone measures between 7.19mm and 7.34mm in thickness and weighs around 190 grams.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ performance and software

Powering the device is MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, built on a 4nm process. Motorola claims the chip has achieved an AnTuTu score of over 24 lakh points.

The handset is confirmed to offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. To keep temperatures under control during gaming and heavy workloads, Motorola has included a vapour cooling chamber with a 4,600 sq mm heat dissipation area.

The Edge 70 Pro+ will run Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box. Motorola has promised three years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ cameras

Motorola is bringing a triple 50MP rear camera setup on the Edge 70 Pro+. The primary camera uses Sony’s LYT-710 sensor with optical image stabilisation support. Alongside it sits a 50MP ultra-wide camera that also handles macro photography duties. The third sensor is a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and support for up to 50x Super Zoom. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 50MP front camera with autofocus support.

Video recording support goes up to 4K HDR10+ at 60fps, while slow-motion recording is supported at up to 4K 120fps.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ battery, charging, other features

One of the biggest highlights of the phone is its 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. Motorola claims the battery can easily last more than two days on a single charge. The smartphone supports 90W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 10W wireless reverse charging, and 5W wired reverse charging.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C connectivity, an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, ThinkShield security, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

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In terms of durability, the phone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Motorola is also offering MIL-STD-810H certification, which is aimed at providing additional protection against everyday wear and tear.