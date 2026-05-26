Oppo A6c launched in India with 7,000mAh battery and 120Hz display

Oppo has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the new Oppo A6c. The latest addition to the company’s A-series arrives with features such as a massive 7,000mAh battery, a 120Hz refresh rate display, a Unisoc processor, and dual rear cameras. The smartphone is now available for purchase in the country in two storage variants and colour options.

Oppo A6c price in India and availability

The Oppo A6c price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 16,999.

The smartphone is currently available for purchase through the official Oppo India website. Buyers can choose between Feather White and Stone Brown colour options.

Oppo A6c specifications

Display

The Oppo A6c sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1570 pixels. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will allow users to have smoother scrolling and improved touch response during gaming and daily usage.

According to Oppo, the display supports up to 900 nits peak brightness along with 86 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The handset also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Processor, RAM and storage

Under the hood, the Oppo A6c is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The phone includes 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and e-compass.

Camera

For photography, the Oppo A6c carries a dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps.

On the front, the handset features a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture for video calls and selfies.

Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Oppo A6c is its large 7,000mAh battery. Oppo claims the smartphone is designed for long-lasting battery life, making it suitable for users who prefer extended gaming, streaming, and daily usage without frequent charging.

The device supports 15W wired charging via a USB Type-C port.

Connectivity and other features

Connectivity options on the Oppo A6c include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

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The smartphone measures 166.5 x 78.2 x 9mm and weighs around 215g.