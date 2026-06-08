WWDC 2026: When, where and how to watch Apple event online

WWDC 2026: Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is taking place today, and if you’re an iPhone user, this is probably the event to keep an eye on. The company is expected to unveil iOS 27 alongside updates for iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and other devices. Also Read: 5 iPhone 18 Pro leaks to know before buying a new iPhone

But let’s be honest. Most people won’t be tuning in for iPadOS or watchOS. The bigger question is whether Apple finally has something substantial to show on the AI front. So, while new software updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch are expected, much of the spotlight is likely to remain on Apple’s next-generation Siri experience. Also Read: iOS 27: 10 expected features that could be coming to your iPhone soon

If you’re planning to tune in, here’s when and where you can watch the Apple event live. Also Read: Apple MacBook Ultra may debut with OLED display and new design, says leak

WWDC 2026: When is Apple’s event?

For those who are excited to watch the WWDC event, then know Apple’s keynote of WWDC 2026 will take place today, June 8, from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For viewers in India, know that the event starts at 10:30 PM IST.

However, WWDC runs throughout the week (June 8-12) and includes several developer sessions. On the other hand, the keynote is where Apple reveals its biggest announcements for consumers.

How to watch WWDC 2026 online

As usual, the livestream will be available on Apple’s official YouTube channel. You can also watch the keynote through the Apple TV app on supported devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Vision Pro. Apple will also stream the event through its website.

Here is the direct link to watch WWDC 2026:

WWDC 2026: What is Apple expected to announce?

Apple announces new software every year, but this time Siri is getting most of the attention.

The company has been working on a much smarter version of Siri for a while now, and WWDC could finally be where Apple shows what it has been building. If reports are accurate, Siri may be able to understand what’s happening on your screen, pull information from different apps and handle more natural conversations than before.

There are also rumours about a redesigned interface and a chatbot-style experience, something that would put Siri closer to tools like ChatGPT and Gemini than the voice assistant we’ve been using for years.

Apart from Siri, Apple is expected to take the wraps off iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27 and visionOS 27.

AI everywhere?

At this point, it would be surprising if AI wasn’t mentioned every few minutes during the keynote.

Reports suggest Apple is preparing AI upgrades for several of its apps and services. Writing Tools could become more capable, photo editing may get new AI-powered features, and the Shortcuts app could become easier to use with natural-language commands.

There are also rumours about improvements to Visual Intelligence and a new search experience that combines traditional search with AI assistance.

We’ll know soon enough what’s real and what’s just another leak.