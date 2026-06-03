Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra leak hints at major battery upgrade

Samsung is near to launch its next foldable phone lineup. Ahea of its expected launch, the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification database. This hints that the new member to the Samsung’s foldable lineup is getting closer to its official announcement. Plus, it seems that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra branding is confirmed, which marks the first Ultra foldable. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

At the same time, a new leak has shared details about the phone’s battery, charging speed and overall design. Also Read: Google Chrome bug crashes browser on Android tablets: What’s happening and how to fix it

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: What to expect

As per a Japanese website, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website carrying the model number SM-F976. The certification also reportedly mentions several regional variants of the device, suggesting that Samsung may launch the foldable in multiple markets. Well, the listing does not reveal any specifications, however, a separate leak has pointed towards a notable battery upgrade. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro may outshine Ultra in ONE camera area

According to the leaked information, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could pack a 5,000mAh battery. If true, that would be an improvement over the 4,400mAh battery found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Charging speeds may also see a boost. Samsung is tipped to increase wired charging support from 25W to 45W, something many Galaxy users have been asking for over the years.

Rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch foldable inner screen. Under the hood, Samsung may equip the device with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset. Camera upgrades are also expected, with leaks pointing towards a high-resolution primary sensor as part of a multi-camera setup.

It must be noted that despite the battery improvements, the overall design may not change much. The latest leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could retain dimensions and display sizes similar to its predecessor. However, the phone is said to be slightly thinner when unfolded. The foldable is also tipped to weigh around 215 grams, which is reportedly the same as the previous generation.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Note that Samsung has not confirmed any details yet. However, reports suggest the company could unveil its next-generation foldables at a Galaxy Unpacked event expected next month.