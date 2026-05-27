Motorola phones redirecting Amazon app users through affiliate links: What is happening

Motorola users are reporting a strange issue involving the Amazon app on some smartphones, including premium models like the Motorola Razr Fold. According to reports shared online, opening Amazon from the app drawer briefly opens the browser before sending users back into the Amazon app again. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India launch set for June 4; Periscope camera confirmed - what else to expect

The whole thing happens within a second, so most people probably would not even notice it unless they were specifically looking for it. Interestingly, this reportedly does not happen when Amazon is opened directly from a home screen shortcut. The issue appears to be limited to launches from the app drawer. Also Read: Motorola Razr Fold debuts in India with 6000mAh battery, 50MP triple cameras: Price, specs

The behaviour was first highlighted by a Motorola Razr 60 Ultra user on Reddit, who reportedly used ADB logs to trace what was happening in the background. Also Read: 8 best tablets under Rs 50,000 which are perfect for travel, office, and creative work

Smart Feed app reportedly behind the redirect

According to 9to5Google, the redirect appears to be connected to Motorola’s pre-installed Smart Feed app, which ships on many Motorola phones.

The reports mention that instead of directly opening Amazon, the launcher briefly routes users through a URL before redirecting them back into the app. Network logs reportedly showed requests linked to “devicenative.com”, a service associated with ad placements and smartphone integrations.

What makes the situation even stranger is the URL being opened during the process. It redirects to “kira-abboud.com”, a domain connected to a fashion influencer account called @kirasfashionfinds.

However, the affiliate tracking code reportedly being injected during the redirect did not match the affiliate links publicly associated with that influencer’s profiles. The reports specifically mentioned an Amazon affiliate code labelled “sramz-kff-008-20”.

At the moment, there is still no proper explanation for why the redirect is happening or how that affiliate code became part of the process.

Latest Smart Feed update reportedly triggered it

The issue is said to have started after a newer Smart Feed update rolled out on certain Motorola phones.

Reports claim that older Smart Feed versions like v2.03.0056 did not show this behaviour, while newer builds such as v2.03.0070 reportedly started triggering the redirects.

At the same time, not every Motorola phone running the same version appeared to be affected, which has added more confusion around the issue.

How users can stop the redirect

Users who want to disable this behaviour can turn off the Smart Feed app manually from settings.

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Open Settings on your Motorola smartphone. Go to the Apps section. Search for “Smart Feed”. Open the app page. Tap on Disable.

Users who disabled the Smart Feed app said the redirect stopped immediately after that.