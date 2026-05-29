iOS 27 leak shows Apple’s biggest Siri upgrade yet ahead of WWDC 2026

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 on June 8, and new leaks have revealed some of the features that may be coming with the update. Siri appears to be getting a lot of attention this year, with reports suggesting Apple is working on a standalone Siri app, a new search interface, and several AI features. Also Read: iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e to miss September 2026 launch: Supply chain leaks point to 2027 release

Siri app and new interface

Leaks suggest Apple is working on a standalone Siri app for iPhone users. The assistant is expected to move beyond the current pop-up style interface and offer a dedicated space where users can interact using both voice and text. Leaks suggest users may also be able to continue previous conversations, check older interactions, and upload files while chatting with Siri. Also Read: ChatGPT Down: Technical glitches disrupt active conversations and account logins

Apple is also said to be testing a new “Search or Ask” interface. According to leaks, users will be able to search the web, messages, notes, reminders, emails, contacts, and calendar events from a single screen. The screen could also show Siri Suggestions, weather information, recent searches, and shortcuts for commonly used actions. Also Read: Google’s AI may be smart enough to write code, but spelling?

The company is also reportedly redesigning how Siri appears on the iPhone. Instead of the current experience, responses and search results could be tied more closely to the Dynamic Island. Users are still expected to be able to activate Siri through voice commands or by pressing the power button.

Photos and Camera getting AI features

Apple is also expected to bring more AI-powered tools to the Photos app. According to leaks, the company is testing two new features called Reframe and Extend. Reframe is said to help users adjust the framing of a photo after it has been captured, while Extend could use generative AI to add content beyond the original image boundaries.

The Camera app could receive changes as well. Reports suggest Apple is working on a Siri-powered camera experience that may allow users to point the camera at an object and get more information about it. A new customisation panel is also said to be in development, allowing users to pin controls such as Night Mode, timers, and depth settings for quicker access.

Shortcuts and third-party AI support

The Shortcuts app is reportedly getting an upgrade too. Instead of manually creating automation workflows, users may be able to describe what they want in plain language and have Siri generate the shortcut automatically.

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Reports also suggest Apple has tested support for Gemini and Claude alongside ChatGPT. If that happens, users may be able to send certain requests to different AI models directly from the Siri interface. More details are expected when Apple takes the stage at WWDC next month.