Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro may outshine Ultra in ONE camera area

Earlier, some rumours suggested that Samsung may bring overall changes to its flagship lineup with a new “Pro” model in the Galaxy S26 series. Well, that never happened. Instead, the company kept the same nomenclature for its S26 series. Now, the tech giant is expected to bring new name branding next year with the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro. And interestingly, it could be one of the most camera-focused phones in the lineup. Also Read: Samsung rollable phone patent reveals sliding display and moving cameras

According to a recent report by Android Headlines, the Galaxy S27 Pro may sit just below the Ultra model while still sharing several premium specifications. One of the biggest highlights from the leaks is the camera setup. Reports suggest that both the Galaxy S27 Pro and the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature the same 200MP primary rear camera. They are also expected to share a similar ultrawide sensor. Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: 7 key differences to know before buying

But the more surprising part is the telephoto camera!

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro with better zoom?

The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to use Samsung’s newer ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) telephoto camera technology instead of a conventional telephoto setup. The phone is expected to feature a 50MP ALoP telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Ultra model may continue using a traditional 50MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom.

Now, on paper, the Ultra still offers more zoom reach. But Samsung reportedly claims that the ALoP system is more compact and can capture brighter images, especially in low-light conditions.

That means the Pro model could potentially offer better low-light zoom photography, a thinner camera module, and improved brightness during telephoto shots.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: What else is expected?

Apart from cameras, the Galaxy S27 Pro is also tipped to feature a 6.47-inch OLED display and could share several flagship-level features with the Ultra variant. However, one difference may remain that the Pro model is expected to skip S Pen support, which will likely stay exclusive to the Ultra series.

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Instead of simply offering “less than Ultra,” the Pro model may focus on delivering a different kind of premium experience, especially for users who care more about photography than stylus support.