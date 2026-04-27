Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Review: A safe bet

Every year, there is the same story. A new Galaxy S-series comes with most of the attention swinging towards the extremes. There is one Ultra option, which most of the people love for headline-grabbing features, and on the other hand, the compact one, which is still the favourite of many due to its size. And then… there’s the Plus model, quietly sitting in the middle, rarely getting noticed. Also Read: Samsung launches 'Trips' feature in wallet app: How it is different from Apple wallet and Google wallet

And honestly, after using the Galaxy S26+, I kind of get why. The Samsung Galaxy S26 and especially the Samsung Galaxy S26+ feel like Samsung playing it safe this year.. too. While the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra brings new ideas like Privacy Display, the S26 and S26+ follow the tried and tested method instead of trying to stand out. That doesn’t make them boring, but it offers predictability. You know what you’re getting, and you know it will work well. Also Read: Big relief for smartphone buyers: Aadhaar app won’t be forced on your device

But in 2026, with rising prices and a bunch of alternatives, it also raises an important question – is playing safe still enough? And more importantly, does the Plus model finally make a stronger case for itself this time? After using them for a couple of weeks, here is what I feel. Also Read: 7 Best Samsung Phones Under Rs 60,000: Which one to buy?

Specification Samsung Galaxy S26+ Samsung Galaxy S26 Display 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2600 nits 6.3-inch AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2600 nits Battery 4,900mAh 4,300mAh Charging 45W fast charging 25W fast charging Chipset Exynos 2600 Exynos 2600 Operating System One UI 8.5 (Android 16) One UI 8.5 (Android 16) Rear Cameras 50MP + 10MP (3x telephoto) + 12MP (ultrawide) 50MP + 10MP (3x telephoto) + 12MP (ultrawide) Front Camera 12MP 12MP IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price (India) Rs 1,19,999 Rs 79,999

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Design

The design of the Galaxy S26 and S26+ won’t surprise you if you have seen any Galaxy S phone in the last couple of years. Samsung follows the same design language with a flat frame and a minimalistic camera layout at the back. And honestly, I like it from my point of view. The clear and non-flamboyant design always works for me. But there is a downside too – it’s hard to tell them apart from their predecessors!

That said, both phones feel slightly more lightweight in hand, and the matte finish does a good job of keeping fingerprints away. Especially the Galaxy S26, which seems even slimmer at 7.2mm and easy to carry with 167g of weight. On the other hand, the rival iPhone 17 measures 8mm in thickness and weighs 177g. The camera module now sits in a more unified layout, which looks cleaner, but also introduces a bit of wobble when kept on a flat surface. This has been the same case with the Galaxy S26 Ultra too.

In terms of build, there’s really nothing to complain about. You get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both sides, an Armour Aluminium frame, and an IP68 rating, which is pretty much the flagship checklist done right. While using these phones without a case, they held up well without major scratches; however, the sides seem to tear off a bit of paint. And that’s why I would suggest putting a case on it for extended usage.

In everyday usage, the real difference becomes noticeable with the Galaxy S26 with its light and compact form factor for one-hand usage, and it actually feel — premium! The S26+, on the other hand, doesn’t feel bulky while using it for long hours despite having a larger display size.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Display

Samsung rarely gets displays wrong, and that continues with the S26 series. Both the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S26+ come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S26 now gets a slightly larger 6.3-inch display than predecessor, which still keeps it in the “compact flagship” category. It is sharp, bright and smooth for the day-to-day usage.

But the S26+ is where things start to feel more premium. It has a 6.7-inch display, which is not just about bigger space, but actually makes a difference when it comes to watching content or even reading. Not a surprise for a flagship, colours look rich and the screen usually stayed readable enough even under harsh sunlight.

And the most asked question – the Privacy Display feature, which remains exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. And honestly, after using it on the Ultra, I did miss that extra layer of privacy with these phones (just for a few days though!)

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Performance And Software

Performance is something which Samsung always focus on with the S-series. Unlike the US version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) chipset, India and other countries got the Exynos 2600-powered (2nm) Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus. And the debate about the Exynos vs Snapdragon goes on even in 2026, but there is they got the first 2nm chipset even before Apple or Google.

And honestly, I have no major issue with S26 and S26+ performance. For daily tasks, these phones have rarely caused any trouble – from loading apps, photo walking sessions, animations to multitasking – everything has been smooth. The only major bottleneck is the heat management, especially with the S26 Plus. Even using the camera app for over 10 minutes caused it considerable hot to handle, however, the Galaxy S26 handled better than the S26+, somehow to my surprise. The gaming sessions had the same issue, the Galaxy S26+ was getting warmer after 40-45 minutes of gaming sessions; however, it wasn’t uncomfortable to hold and leave it aside for a cooling phase.

Apart from that, the gaming sessions, even with graphic-intensive titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt Legends, have been strong on max settings. The benchmark scores have also shown that the Galaxy S26, as well as Galaxy S26+ are among the most powerful Android phones in the market right now. But to my surprise, the Galaxy S26 beats the S26+ in AnTuTu score, this could be due to better optimisation.

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 run on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, and honestly, there’s no shortage of features. Whether it is about customisation options, widgets or even the small UI tweaks – you can shape the phone way you want. Plus, the AI features are tucked up its sleeve. It’s everywhere. From the gallery and notes to calls and search, the One UI is constantly reminds you to make use of AI. Well, not every AI feature is of much use. The Circle to Search is still one of the most practical tools.

On the other hand, features like Now Nudge is theoretically great one, but I rarely use it in day-to-day usage, which suggests actions based on what you are doing. However, I loved AI-generated images, which helped me generate wallpapers according to my needs. Whether you use these features or not, but Samsung is ensuring to provide long years of experience with seven years of software updates.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Cameras

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Samsung Galaxy S26 are pretty much the same setup we’ve seen last year – a 50MP main camera, a 3x telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. Well, don’t take me wrong. The cameras are great.

Especially in good lighting, the main camera does what Samsung phones or any other flagship camera will do – bringing vibrant colours and strong contrast to make images social media-ready. I actually like the tuning here as it makes photos look pleasing without trying too hard. Dynamic range is handled well too, and in most cases, you won’t feel the need to edit your shots.

Night and low-light shots:

Low-light performance is just – decent. The landscape shots seem overly exposed, especially whenever there is a source of light. Details are often missing.

Portraits and selfies:

Day-light shots:

However, the selfies were much better in that case. The 3x telephoto is good enough for portraits with clean edge detection and a natural-looking blur, however, consistency is something which I felt is missing. The ultrawide camera gets the job done, while keeping details and colours true to their original tone.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Battery And Charging

This is where both the phones differ, mainly apart from the display experience. The Galaxy S26 packs a 4,300mAh, a boost from S25’s 4,000mAh, while the S26+ adds a 4,900mAh battery just like the previous version. The difference is quite visible as the standard model can go on for almost 10 hours on a full charge with casual usage. Well, add some graphics-intensive tasks, such as gaming or even simple binge-watching, the battery will drain even more quickly. So, consider it a full-day usage phone, but with casual day-to-day tasks.

If we talk about the Galaxy S26+, I observed that a 3-3.5-hour movie in HD took 10.5-11%. Push it a little further with photowalk sessions, gaming, calling and internet browsing, the phone can easily last a full day.

However, the charging remains the same as the previous versions with 25W for the base model and 45W for the Plus. The Galaxy S26 takes around 1 hours 30 minutes to charge it 100 percent from the null, the Galaxy S26+, on the other hand, takes approx 1 hour 10 minutes from a dead zone to fully juice it up.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S26+ feel like phones that don’t try too hard to impress, and that’s both their biggest strength and weakness. If you’re someone who values consistency over experimentation, these phones will fit right in your daily routine without giving you much to complain about.

The Galaxy S26 is clearly meant for those who still prefer a compact flagship without compromising on performance. The S26+, on the other hand, makes more sense for those who want a bigger display and stronger battery life without stepping into Ultra territory. And you won’t regret it honestly. In fact, if media consumption and battery are your priorities, the Plus feels like the more practical choice between the two.

But we can’t ignore that at their current pricing, the competition is hard to ignore. Phones like the Vivo X300, OPPO Find X9, or even the iPhone 17 offer more exciting camera systems. And then there’s the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra itself, which adds that extra “wow” factor.

So yes, the S26 and S26+ are easy to recommend, just not the most exciting choices anymore.