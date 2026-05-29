iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e to miss September 2026 launch: Supply chain leaks point to 2027 release

Apple must be planning to bring its next sets of iPhones in September 2026, including iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. You must be wondering why I missed the names of the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. The reason is that Apple may be on the verge of the biggest shake-up to its smartphones release schedule. As per emerging supply chain reports and leaks, the company is planning to bifurcate, or split its launch approach for the highly anticipated iPhone 18 series. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max may get nearly 7-inch display, leaked accessories suggest

Rather than following a traditional all-at-once rollout in September, the tech giant is reportedly planning to stagger the release. If this happens, then it means, the base models might miss their usual autumn debut entirely. Rather they are expected to launch next in 2027. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks reveal new Dark Cherry colour, slimmer Dynamic Island

iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e Face Unprecedented Launch Delays

If these reports are true, then buyers looking to buy the standard iPhone 18 or the more budget-friendly iPhone 18e will have to wait longer. Insiders report suggests that the ultra premium models, including iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are locked for a standard autumn arrival. Whereas, the base iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, and the rumored iPhone Air 2 could be pushed back to as far as to the spring 2027. Also Read: Biggest iPhone-ever? iPhone 18 Pro Max display may cross 7 inches

According to analysts, this dramatic launch window is designed to ease the manufacturing pressures and to optimize supply chain logistics. By splitting the launch, Apple can dedicate its 100% time to its initial launch and production capacity for its most expensive iPhones.

Simultaneously, the company will be able to extend the sales life of its existing catalogue during the crucial winter holiday shopping window.

The Strategy: Prioritizing the Premium Tier and a Rumored Foldable

Apple is following a strategy for its September 2026 hardware launch event, as it will entirely focus on the highest end of company’s portfolio. The show’s main headline will be premium tiers – the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

What’s adding more to the excitement is the rumors swirling that Apple will use this launch window to finally enter into the foldable display market. The long rumored iPhone Fold, Foldable iPhone, or iPhone Ultra is tipped to launch right alongside the Pro variants. This will give Apple a direct position to battle its competitor Samsung in the dominant Android world.

Anticipated Upgrades for the September iPhone 18 Pro Series

The coming Pro models will hopefully be pushing the state of the art to warrant their stand-alone status. According to early signs of architecture in the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the handsets will feature a new A20 Pro chipset that will take advantage of TSMC’s new 2-nanometer manufacturing process, which should bring in some serious boosts in efficiency.

Some of the upgrades in the 18 Pro lineup that are important to note:

Variable Aperture Camera: Providing film makers with exact mechanical adjustments of light intake for professional photography.

Next-Gen Displays: Enhanced LTPO+ panels and a physically more compact and sleeker Dynamic Island cutout.

iPhone 18e Expected Features

The iPhone 18e is likely to officially replace the hugely successful iPhone SE family when its cheaper counterparts become available, perhaps as early as in early 2027. It may be priced lower but there are rumors that it will get some of the premium features that will make the iPhone more contemporary.

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It will feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen, which will now not have the traditional top display notch. But it will have the interactive Dynamic Island. In addition, it will also use USB-C charging capabilities and a powerful dual-camera system with separate main and ultrawide lenses.