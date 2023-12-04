Netflix is one of the most popular video streaming platforms out there. It has a wide range of shows and series, alongside movies across different genres. Although it’s popular, it’s really not affordable for everyone if you consider its top plan. And so, we often give our Netflix username and password to other friends or family members so they can log in and share your account.

However, if you did that and forgot to get your account signed out of their device, then it’s time to sign out now. But no need to worry as you don’t have to call that friend of yours or that family member telling them to sign out of your account manually. You, yourself can do that in a few seconds. In this article, we will show you exactly that.

To sign out of your Netflix account on all devices, all you need to do is log in to your ID on your smartphone, or desktop (on the Web), or on TV, and then head to Settings to sign out. Let’s see the exact process below.

How to sign out of your Netflix account (on all devices) using Smartphone

Before we get started, make sure the Netflix app on your smartphone is updated. Once you update the app to the latest version, then follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Netflix app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Log in to your account. Then, tap on your profile in the upper right corner on iOS (in the bottom right corner on Android).

Step 3: Tap on Account.

Step 4: Scroll down and look for the ‘Sign out of all devices’ tab. Tap on it.

Step 5: Tap on Sign Out.

How to sign out of your Netflix account (on all devices) using a web browser

Step 1: Open the Netflix website.

Step 2: Log in to your account. Then, go to Account and look for the ‘Sign out of all devices’, which should be located under the Security and Privacy option.

Step 3: Tap on the Sign out and confirm.

How to sign out of your Netflix account (on all devices) using an iPad

