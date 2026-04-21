How to check PAN Card status online using Aadhaar, name, mobile number

PAN Card Status: Applied for a PAN card and now waiting for updates? The good part is you don’t really have to guess anymore. There are multiple ways to check your PAN card status and most of them take less than a minute. Whether you have your acknowledgement number or just basic details like your name or Aadhaar, you can check the status online quickly. Also Read: EPFO KYC Update: PF withdrawal blocked without KYC update, EPFO online process explained

Here is a quick guide to track the PAN Card Status using your Aadhaar Card number, name or mobile number. Also Read: Aadhaar card update rules 2026: Do you know you can change DOB and Gender only once in a lifetime

Check PAN status online (most common method)

The simplest way is through the official PAN service websites. You can visit platforms like Protean eGov Technologies Limited or UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited. Once you’re on the website: Also Read: Big relief for smartphone buyers: Aadhaar app won’t be forced on your device

Select ‘PAN – New/Change Request’

Enter your acknowledgement number or choose the name option

Fill in details like name and date of birth

Click submit

You’ll instantly see whether your PAN is under process, dispatched, or still pending.

Check PAN status using Aadhaar (for e-PAN users)

If you applied for an instant e-PAN, the process is slightly different. Here is how to check:

Go to the Income Tax Department India portal

Then g o to ‘Instant e-PAN’

Now click on ‘Check Status/Download e-PAN’

Simply enter your Aadhaar number

Verify with OTP which will come to your registered number

Your PAN status will show up on the screen within seconds.

Check PAN Card Status using mobile number (SMS or call)

If you don’t want to open a website, there are offline options too. Via SMS method, simply type NSDLPAN <15-digit acknowledgement number> and then send it to 57575.

Another way is the call method. You just need to dial the PAN helpline and provide your acknowledgement number.

Check PAN status via WhatsApp

There’s also a WhatsApp option, which is surprisingly simple.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Send “Hi” to the official PAN service number

Select ‘Status of Application’

Enter your acknowledgement number

The system will share your application status directly in chat.

The best part is that you don’t need to wait endlessly or visit an office anymore. Whether it’s Aadhaar, name, or just your mobile number, tracking PAN status is now pretty simple. Just make sure your details are correct, and you’ll have your update in seconds.