How to check PAN Card status online using Aadhaar, name, mobile number

Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 21, 2026, 11:50 PM (IST)
PAN Card Status: Applied for a PAN card and now waiting for updates? The good part is you don’t really have to guess anymore. There are multiple ways to check your PAN card status and most of them take less than a minute. Whether you have your acknowledgement number or just basic details like your name or Aadhaar, you can check the status online quickly. Also Read: EPFO KYC Update: PF withdrawal blocked without KYC update, EPFO online process explained
Here is a quick guide to track the PAN Card Status using your Aadhaar Card number, name or mobile number. Also Read: Aadhaar card update rules 2026: Do you know you can change DOB and Gender only once in a lifetime
The simplest way is through the official PAN service websites. You can visit platforms like Protean eGov Technologies Limited or UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited. Once you’re on the website: Also Read: Big relief for smartphone buyers: Aadhaar app won’t be forced on your device
You’ll instantly see whether your PAN is under process, dispatched, or still pending.
If you applied for an instant e-PAN, the process is slightly different. Here is how to check:
If you don’t want to open a website, there are offline options too. Via SMS method, simply type NSDLPAN <15-digit acknowledgement number> and then send it to 57575.
Another way is the call method. You just need to dial the PAN helpline and provide your acknowledgement number.
There’s also a WhatsApp option, which is surprisingly simple.
The best part is that you don’t need to wait endlessly or visit an office anymore. Whether it’s Aadhaar, name, or just your mobile number, tracking PAN status is now pretty simple. Just make sure your details are correct, and you’ll have your update in seconds.
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