How I found a hidden vault on my iPhone to hide photos: Secret trick you should know

There are times in everyone’s life when people face a situation where they don’t want to show certain photos on their phone. The exact thing happened with me when one of my family members asked for my phone to look at images and I did not felt comfortable scrolling through my gallery in front of them. Also Read: 7 hidden iPhone tips in iOS 26 you should try

This awkwardness lead me to find out one of the most crucial and hidden features inside my iPhone. You won’t believe, I ended up finding that my Apple iPhone already has a built-in feature to hide photos. Yes! You read that right! I tried it myself and it works in a simple and secure way. Also Read: 7 Hidden iPhone Features People Miss To Check

This is when I thought I can’t just sit ideal and let the feature to be not known to anyone. I decided to come up with this simple and easy to follow step-by-step guide on how to hide photos in an iPhone.

But let’s first understand what happens if the photos are hidden on iPhone

What happens When I Hide Photos on My iPhone

As soon as I will hide a photo on my iPhone, it will immediately disappear from the main gallery. It does not show in albums, search, or even memories. The photo will be moved to a separate folder called Hidden.

Nevertheless, this hidden folder is locked and can only be open after using a Face ID, Touch ID, or my passcode. This means no one else will be able to access these photos without my permission. That sounds interesting, right!

Why I Use This Hidden Photo Vault

I personally use this feature as I have several personal photos, screenshots, or anything that I want to keep private. Also, it is better than creating a normal album that can be accessed by anyone and are easy to open.

While this is just a basic level of privacy but it keeps me without worry and without installing any extra app.

Here’s Step-by-Step Guide: How I Hide a Single Photo

Step 1: The first step is to open the Photos app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, select the photo you want to hide

Step 3: Next, tap on the three dots option at the top right corner.

Step 4: Here, you will see ‘Hide’ option

Step 5: Click on the Hide option and then the photo will disappear from the gallery instantly and moves to the hidden folder.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Hide Multiple Photos

Step 1: If you have multiple photos to hide, then use select option.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Select’ option in the Photos app and choose all the photos you want to hide.

Step 3: Once you select all the photos, click on the three dots and choose Hide option.

Step 4: All selected photos will be then moved to the Hidden folder at once.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to View Hidden Photos

Step 1: If you want to see hidden photos, then scroll down in the Photos app.

Step 2: Now, open the Hidden album.

Step 3: The phone asks for Face ID or passcode.

Step 4: Once you unlock it, you can see all hidden photos.

Step 5: This will keep your private content safe from others.

Step-By Step Guide on How to Unhide Photos

Step 1: If you want to bring a photo back, then open the Hidden folder.

Step 2: Select the photo and tap on the three dots again.

Step 3: Then choose “Unhide.”

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Step 4: The photo goes back to its original place in the gallery.