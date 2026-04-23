MI vs CSK live streaming: How to watch IPL 2026 match today online

IPL 2026: There’s something about a Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash that just feels different. It doesn’t matter where they are on the points table or how their last few games have gone – when MI and CSK face off, it’s one of those matches you don’t want to miss. And this time, the two five-time champions meet again at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23. Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026: How to watch, time, and venue details

Both teams are coming into this game with similar stories this season. Mumbai Indians finally managed to break a rough run with a strong win in their previous outing, and that result could give them some breathing space going forward. Before that, things weren’t really clicking for them. On the other side, Chennai Super Kings also had a slow beginning, a short recovery phase, and then another setback in their last match. Also Read: SRH vs DC live streaming, IPL 2026: When and where to watch today’s IPL match online, live score, TV telecast

So this isn’t just another rivalry game, it’s two teams trying to find space at the same time. Another reason to watch? MS Dhoni is back in the match, which always changes the mood around a CSK game! Here is everything that you need to know about the Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings match today. Also Read: GT vs MI live streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 30 online and TV

MI vs CSK match date and time

The MI vs CSK match is all set for today on April 23 at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will begin half an hour earlier at 7:00 PM. The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

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MI vs CSK match IPL: Where to watch online



If you are interested in today’s IPL match, then you watch it on Star Sports Network in India, such as Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select, and Star Sports 1 Hindi. However, the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings online can be watched on JioHotstar. However, you will need the subscription for the same.