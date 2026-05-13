iOS 27 leak reveals camera, Safari and UI changes across iPhone: Know what to expect

Apple is reportedly preparing several design-level changes for iOS 27, and this time, the focus seems less about introducing flashy visuals and more about making the overall experience cleaner and easier to navigate. Also Read: Why your phone camera looks great in daylight but fails in night photos

According to a new report, the company wants to “streamline” its Liquid Glass design language, the transparent, layered visual style introduced with recent iOS versions. And to do that, Apple may tweak some of the very interface choices it introduced not too long ago. Also Read: iOS 26.5 update: 7 new features iPhone users should know

The update is expected to be previewed during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which begins on June 8.

iOS 27 update for the camera app

One of the biggest reported changes is coming to the Camera app. Apple is said to be working on a more customizable camera interface where users can choose which controls appear directly on screen. Features like:

Flash

Exposure

Timer

Photo styles

Resolution controls

Depth settings

could reportedly be arranged as movable widgets inside the app.

The report suggests users may get a transparent widget tray at the bottom, allowing them to rearrange controls depending on how they use the camera. Different modes like photo and video, may also have separate layouts.

For regular users, Apple is expected to keep the current simple interface as default. But the advanced customization could appeal more to creators and professional users.

Apple may reverse one Liquid Glass change

Interestingly, Apple is also reportedly reconsidering one of its previous design choices.

With Liquid Glass, the company separated the search tab from the main navigation area in apps like Apple Music, Podcasts, TV, and News. Now, iOS 27 may bring search back into the main tab bar itself — creating a more unified navigation experience again.

It’s a small design change, but one that many users will probably notice immediately.

Safari, Weather, and keyboard changes too

The update may also bring smaller interface changes across several system apps.

In Safari, Apple is reportedly adding a redesigned start page with quicker access to:

Favorites

Bookmarks

Reading List

Browsing history

Meanwhile, the Weather app may get a dedicated “Conditions” section showing more detailed information about rain, wind, and temperature directly from the main screen.

Apple is also said to be adding a fresh animation to the on-screen keyboard where keys slide upward from the bottom when typing begins.

AI and image tools are also evolving

Another reported change involves the Image Playground app. Apple is said to be redesigning the app completely while adding a “describe a change” option for editing AI-generated images more naturally. The company is also reportedly testing image-generation improvements to make AI-created visuals look more realistic.

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If these reports turn out to be accurate, the update could make iPhones feel a little cleaner and more flexible, especially for users who spend a lot of time with the camera, Safari, or Apple’s growing AI tools.