How to create your viral Met Gala look using ChatGPT: Prompts here

You must have noticed that as soon as we open Instagram, there is one or another reel or post which looks like the Met Gala red carpet. And no, these are no longer the real Met Gala 2026 red carpet look images captured by paparazzi, instead, people are making their own look. Thanks to ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Also Read: Cloudflare Layoffs 2026: AI boom costs more than 1,100 employees their jobs

From giant bubble dresses and futuristic metallic gowns to dramatic feather capes and crystal-covered silhouettes, everyone is using AI prompts to create high-fashion edits that look straight out of a celebrity red carpet appearance. And honestly, some of the results look surprisingly realistic. Also Read: Apple testing new AirPods with cameras and AI to understand your surroundings better

I couldn’t hold myself and ended up trying some looks for myself and my colleagues. All you need to do is upload your image, add a detailed prompt, and let AI transform your normal photo into a luxury fashion editorial moment. Here are the detailed steps. Also Read: ChatGPT can now alert your loved ones in emergencies: Here’s how to add Trusted Contact

How to create your own Met Gala AI image using ChatGPT/Gemini

To create your own Met Gala look, just follow these steps:

Step 1: First of all, log in to Google Gemini or ChatGPT using your Google or email account.

Step 2: This is an important part – upload your photo. Make sure to choose a clear solo image with good lighting.

Step 3: Write the prompt or paste any one of the below-mentioned. It is better to have a detailed and descriptive prompt so that AI can understand the vibe.

Step 4: If you have a reference photo of a look from the Met Gala, just upload it too, along with your image.

Step 5: Simply now generate and wait for a few seconds (or minutes!) to let your Met Gala look get ready.

Step 6: Once done, you can save or share it on your social media directly.

Met Gala AI prompts

1. Bubble Dress Prompt

“Take the inspiration of this Bubble dress from the Met Gala 2026 and reimagine me as the person wearing the same. Keep it looking like walking on the red carpet. Show bubbles flowing in the air too around the dress. Cinematic fashion photography, high-detail fabric textures, dreamy atmosphere, ultra-realistic 4K.”

Upload the reference image of the Bubble Dress from the Met Gala 2026 look.

2. Futuristic Metallic Look Prompt

“Create a realistic Met Gala fashion portrait of this person wearing a silver futuristic sculpted gown with metallic wings and reflective textures. Red carpet background with flashing cameras, luxury fashion editorial style, dramatic lighting, ultra detailed makeup, high-fashion Vogue-inspired aesthetic.”

3. Royal Black Velvet Prompt

“Turn this person into a Met Gala attendee wearing a royal black velvet gown with diamond embroidery and a long flowing cape. Keep the face identical. Warm spotlight lighting, luxury jewellery, cinematic shadows, elegant expression, realistic skin textures, fashion magazine look.”

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Viral Met Gala Look: A few tips to know

Before you start making your own, keep these pointers in mind: