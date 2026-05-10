Mother's Day 2026: How to create your childhood photo with your mom with ChatGPT

Mother’s Day 2026: Have you also been scrolling through Instagram lately and suddenly seeing emotional childhood photos with moms that somehow look too real to be AI? Some look like old 90s family albums, while others feel like forgotten memories brought back to life. And honestly, a few of them can genuinely make you stop for a second. Also Read: How to create your viral Met Gala look using ChatGPT: Prompts here

You must be missing that nostalgic image of you and your mom, which you should have been there, but it got missed, a chance to be captured at the right time. To make it possible, you can simply upload your childhood image along with a current image of your mother. And see the magic of AI. I tried too! Also Read: ChatGPT can now alert your loved ones in emergencies: Here’s how to add Trusted Contact

This Mother’s Day, you can actually create nostalgic childhood-style photos with your mother. Here are the quick steps to try out on ChatGPT or Gemini. Also Read: Mother’s day gifting ideas: Best smartwatches under Rs 5,000 with AMOLED display and health tracking

How to create your childhood AI photo with your mom

To create a special childhood photo of you with your mom, just follow these steps:

First of all, log in to ChatGPT or Google Gemini to begin the process and enable the Image generation option.

Now, upload a clear image of yourself from childhood and your mother. And that’s the best part. If you don’t have a childhood image together, this will be a chance to create an image now. Try using solo childhood photos or recent mother-son or mother-daughter pictures. Make sure that the face is clearly visible in good lighting.

Add the prompt. Describe what you want out of the image while explaining the task, lighting and the mood of the image. You can simply paste a prompt and let AI generate the image.

Mother’s Day prompts here:

Prompt 1: For two different images – one from your childhood and one of your mother

“Create a realistic, nostalgic childhood photo of this child with her mother shown in Image 1. Keep a 1990s Indian home setting. Warm sunlight entering from the window, soft vintage tones. Do not change the facial expressions”

Prompt 2: Mother’s Day greeting for social media

Upload an image of you and your mother together or separate, just like before and add this prompt:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

“Create a Mother’s Day greeting card using the uploaded photo as a loose reference for hair, skin tone, and main features. Include only people visible in the uploaded photo. Characters are reduced to basic shapes with minimal facial features. Use solid colour fills sparingly for contrast. The composition is centred with lots of empty space and no background detail. Avoid common cultural clichés or stereotypes about motherhood; humor should not rely on typical ‘mom’ tropes. Add the text “Happy Mother’s Day” in uneven hand-lettered lettering.”