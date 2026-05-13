How to update Aadhaar address without address proof using HoF method (UIDAI guide 2026)

Very few people know that Aadhaar address can be updated without address proof using the Head of Family (HoF) method. Under this method, a family member with a valid Aadhaar address verifies the update via OTP-based consent on the UIDAI portal. Also Read: How to apply for Baal Aadhaar card for newborn: Step by step process every parent should know

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides this facility for users where if you do not have individual address proof but you live with a family member, whose Aadhaar already contains a valid address. You can then update the address with the help of that family member.

Aadhaar address update without proof (UIDAI HoF method explained)

The Head of Family (HoF) method allows Aadhaar users to update their address using a family member’s Aadhaar record. Rather than submitting personal documents like utility bills or rent agreement, you can submit family member Aadhaar card.

The method is useful in scenarios when:

If you have shifted to a new city

A spouse moves to a shared household

Dependents live with parents or guardians

If you don’t have address document on your own name

What is Head of Family (HoF) Aadhaar update method

The Head of Family (HoF) method is a UIDAI-approved process where a family member can acts as a verifier for address updates. This is a useful method for several users who don’t carry any document with address proof.

The HoF must:

Have an Aadhaar with a valid updated address

Be at least 18 years old

Provide OTP-based consent for the update request

Be related as parent, spouse, guardian, or adult child

Who can update Aadhaar without address proof

Users eligible for HoF Aadhaar update:

Indian residents with valid Aadhaar

Users without individual address proof

Dependents living in a family household

Recently relocated individuals staying with relatives

Aadhaar HoF update process step by step (online)

Check out step-by-step guide on how you can update your Aadhaar with HoF method

Step 1: The first step is to visit the official UIDAI Aadhaar update portal

Step 2: The next step is to select ‘Update address via Head of Family (HoF)’ option reflecting on your screen.

Step 3: Now, you have to enter HoF Aadhaar number in the box.

Step 4: The HoF will receive SMS and then approves it via OTP.

Step 5: In next step you have to upload proof of relationship document

Step 6: Now, pay Rs 50 update fee

Step 7: The last step is to submit application and save URN for tracking

List of documents required for Aadhaar HoF update

Proof of relationship

Aadhaar number of applicant

Aadhaar details of HoF

Accepted proof of relationship:

Marriage certificate

Birth certificate

Ration card

Passport (family linkage cases)

Government family entitlement documents

Aadhaar update without proof: common rejection reasons

You Aadhaar applications may be rejected due to several reasons. I have listed some of them, let’s check them out:

The first reason can be incorrect or unclear relationship proof

Head of Family (HoF) is not approving OTP within time limit

If the name mismatches between Aadhaar and documents

If you are submitting blurry or invalid document uploads

If you have entered wrong HoF Aadhaar details in the form

What happens if HoF does not approve Aadhaar update

It is mandatory that your HoF give the OTP consent within 30 days, otherwise you might face rejection. If HoF does not give OTP consent within 30 days, then you your:

Application is automatically cancelled

URN becomes invalid

A new request must be submitted

How o check Aadhaar address update status (URN tracking)

Once submitted, you will receive a URN (Update Request Number). It can be used to:

Track application status online

Check approval or rejection updates

Monitor verification progress

What is Aadhaar update processing time

The Aadhaar address update via HoF method usually takes a few days to 2 weeks depending on document verification and approval speed.

What happens after Aadhaar address update approval

Once you Aadhaar address is approved, you can:

Updated e-Aadhaar can be downloaded

SMS confirmation is sent

PVC Aadhaar card can be ordered if required

Importance of HoF Aadhaar update in 2026

The HoF Aadhaar update is essential in 2026 because it reduces the dependency on physical documents. It also simplifies address updates for millions of users who share households or they are moving frequently.

It improves accessibility for:

Students

Migrant workers

Newly married individuals

Family dependents

What are key benefits of Aadhaar HoF update method

It has lots of key benefits, some of them are:

You do not require individual address proof

You can do faster verification using family Aadhaar

It has OTP-based secure approval system

It offers simple online process

It is suitable for shared households

FAQs

What is Aadhaar HoF update method?

It is a UIDAI system that allows users to update Aadhaar address using a family member’s Aadhaar as proof.

Can Aadhaar address be updated without proof?

Yes, using the HoF method

How much fee is required for Aadhaar address update?

Rs 50 for both online and offline.

What if HoF does not approve request?

The request is cancelled automatically.

How long does Aadhaar address update take?

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Between a few days and two weeks.