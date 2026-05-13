How to update Aadhaar address without address proof using HoF method (UIDAI guide 2026)

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: May 13, 2026, 01:56 PM (IST)
Very few people know that Aadhaar address can be updated without address proof using the Head of Family (HoF) method. Under this method, a family member with a valid Aadhaar address verifies the update via OTP-based consent on the UIDAI portal. Also Read: How to apply for Baal Aadhaar card for newborn: Step by step process every parent should know
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides this facility for users where if you do not have individual address proof but you live with a family member, whose Aadhaar already contains a valid address. You can then update the address with the help of that family member.
The Head of Family (HoF) method allows Aadhaar users to update their address using a family member’s Aadhaar record. Rather than submitting personal documents like utility bills or rent agreement, you can submit family member Aadhaar card.
The method is useful in scenarios when:
The Head of Family (HoF) method is a UIDAI-approved process where a family member can acts as a verifier for address updates. This is a useful method for several users who don’t carry any document with address proof.
The HoF must:
Check out step-by-step guide on how you can update your Aadhaar with HoF method
Step 1: The first step is to visit the official UIDAI Aadhaar update portal
Step 2: The next step is to select ‘Update address via Head of Family (HoF)’ option reflecting on your screen.
Step 3: Now, you have to enter HoF Aadhaar number in the box.
Step 4: The HoF will receive SMS and then approves it via OTP.
Step 5: In next step you have to upload proof of relationship document
Step 6: Now, pay Rs 50 update fee
Step 7: The last step is to submit application and save URN for tracking
You Aadhaar applications may be rejected due to several reasons. I have listed some of them, let’s check them out:
It is mandatory that your HoF give the OTP consent within 30 days, otherwise you might face rejection. If HoF does not give OTP consent within 30 days, then you your:
Once submitted, you will receive a URN (Update Request Number). It can be used to:
The Aadhaar address update via HoF method usually takes a few days to 2 weeks depending on document verification and approval speed.
Once you Aadhaar address is approved, you can:
The HoF Aadhaar update is essential in 2026 because it reduces the dependency on physical documents. It also simplifies address updates for millions of users who share households or they are moving frequently.
It improves accessibility for:
It has lots of key benefits, some of them are:
What is Aadhaar HoF update method?
It is a UIDAI system that allows users to update Aadhaar address using a family member’s Aadhaar as proof.
Can Aadhaar address be updated without proof?
Yes, using the HoF method
How much fee is required for Aadhaar address update?
Rs 50 for both online and offline.
What if HoF does not approve request?
The request is cancelled automatically.
How long does Aadhaar address update take?
Between a few days and two weeks.
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