Motorola Razr Fold debuts in India with 6000mAh battery, 50MP triple cameras: Price, specs

Motorola has officially launched its first-ever book-style foldable — the Motorola Razr Fold — in India. The flagship was earlier unveiled globally at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in March. Interestingly, the Motorola Razr Fold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and not the Elite version. It is equipped with Sony-backed triple rear cameras. The foldable will also be available in a FIFA World Cup 26 Edition. Also Read: No red, no gold, no orange? iPhone Ultra colour leak raises questions

Motorola Razr Fold price in India, offers, availability

Motorola Razr Fold is priced at Rs 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, while the higher-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,59,999. The FIFA World Cup 26 Edition of the foldable has been priced at Rs 1,59,999 and Rs 1,69,999 for the respective RAM + storage models. Also Read: 8 best tablets under Rs 50,000 which are perfect for travel, office, and creative work

The Razr Fold will be available in two colour options — PANTONE Blackened Blue and PANTONE Lily White. It is currently up for pre-orders in the country and goes on sale on May 20 via Motorola India website, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Customers will be eligible for a Rs 10,000 instant bank discount on ICICI and SBI Bank Credit Card transactions. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI options up to 18 months. As an introductory offer, Motorola is also providing one-time free screen replacement benefit to customers who buy the Razr Fold before June 20. This offer will be valid for one year from the purchase date.

Motorola Razr Fold specifications, features

Motorola Razr Fold is equipped with an 8.1-inch LTPO pOLED foldable display with 2K resolution (2,484 x 2,232 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 6200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The cover display measures 6.56-inch and features LTPO pOLED technology with FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,520), up to 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 6000 nits peak brightness. It also supports 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ content. The cover screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 layer.

Internally, the Motorola Razr Fold runs on a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset clocked at up to 3.8GHz. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For photography, the Razr Fold features triple 50MP cameras on the rear. The setup includes a Sony LYTIA 828 main sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS, an ultra-wide/macro lens with f/2.0 aperture, and a Sony LYTIA 600 periscope telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. The rear cameras can record videos in up to 8K resolution at 30 fps. For selfies, the internal screen houses a 32MP f/2.4 camera, while the cover screen features a 20MP f/2.4 camera.

The Motorola Razr Fold is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It runs on Android 16-based My UX and will receive 7 OS upgrades with up to 7 years of security patches.

The Razr Fold measures 9.89mm thick when folded and just 4.55mm when unfolded.

In terms of connectivity, the Razr Fold supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 standard, and USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen1) with DisplayPort 1.2. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Sound by Bose tuning. The foldable comes with IP46, IP48, and IP49 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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Specification Details Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, up to 3.8GHz octa-core RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 4.1 Operating System Android 16 Main Display 8.1-inch LTPO pOLED, 2K (2484 x 2232), 120Hz, up to 6200 nits Cover Display 6.56-inch LTPO pOLED, FHD+ (2520 x 1080), 165Hz, up to 6000 nits Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 main + 50MP ultrawide/macro + 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 periscope telephoto Front Cameras 32MP internal + 20MP external Battery + charging 6000mAh Wired Charging 80W wired, 50W wireless, 5W reverse charging Water Resistance IP46, IP48, IP49 Build Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 front, UTG inner display Weight 243 grams Dimensions (Open) 144.47 x 160.05 x 4.55mm Dimensions (Closed) 160.05 x 73.6 x 9.89mm

Motorola Razr Fold rivals

The Motorola Razr Fold currently has two rivals from 2025 — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Rs 1,74,999) and the Vivo X Fold 5 (Rs 1,49,999), both of which are due for a generation upgrade this year. The Samsung foldable is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the Vivo flagship runs on an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.