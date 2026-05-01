Woman electrocuted while using phone on charge: What went wrong, how you can stay safe

A woman in China recently suffered an electric shock while using her phone on charge at home. It’s the kind of thing most people don’t really think about, because using a phone while charging is quite common. But in certain situations, it can actually become risky.

According to reports from Chinese media outlets like City Live and Red Star News, she was lying on a sofa and watching videos on her phone when the incident happened. The device was connected to a charger at the time, and within seconds, things went wrong.

What actually happened

The incident took place in Zunyi, Guizhou province. The woman said she suddenly felt something unusual while holding the phone. Within moments, she lost control of her body and couldn’t move.

Her feet were resting on a heater, which turned out to be an important detail. The current is believed to have travelled from her hand to her foot, completing a circuit through her body.

The shock lasted long enough that she couldn’t even call for help. Her cousin noticed something was wrong, unplugged the charger, and took her to the hospital.

Doctors later confirmed electric shock injuries along with burns. Reports mention an entry wound on her palm and an exit wound on her foot. She also had injuries on her lips and tongue and had to be admitted to the ICU before being shifted to a normal ward.

What likely caused it

One thing she pointed out later was that she was not using the original charger or cable. That alone increases the risk, especially if the accessory is low quality.

The second factor was how she was positioned. Holding a charging phone while being in contact with another electrical surface, like a heater, can allow current to pass through the body more easily.

It wasn’t just one mistake. It was a combination of using a non-original charger, using the phone while charging, and the surrounding setup.

Similar cases reported earlier

There have been similar incidents in the past as well. A report cited by Times of India mentioned a child in India who survived a charger-related accident at home.

There have been similar cases earlier as well. A report by NDTV mentioned a teenager in Malaysia who lost his life after being electrocuted while using a phone on charge.

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These incidents don’t happen often, but they are not unheard of either. Most of the time, it comes down to small things being ignored.

Tips to stay safe