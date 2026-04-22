Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026: How to watch, time, and venue details

IPL 2026 is moving ahead with power-packed performances from all the teams. Today’s match will see a fierce match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. However, both teams are currently struggling to keep their form up to date, making this game even more important and crucial for them. Fans in India are expecting to see a strong comeback from both sides, wherein both teams have to improve their position in the points table. Also Read: SRH vs DC live streaming, IPL 2026: When and where to watch today’s IPL match online, live score, TV telecast

In this article, we will delve into when, where, and how you can watch this match easily online. Let’s break that down: Also Read: GT vs MI live streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 30 online and TV

LSG vs RR: What is Match Date, Time, and Venue

The match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals will take place on 22 April, 2026. The venue for this match is Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match between both the teams will begin at 7:30 PM IST and the toss is scheduled to take place on 7:00 PM IST. Also Read: KKR vs RR live streaming: Watch today match, time, venue and full details for 19 April 2026

Where to Watch LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live in India

If you are a fan of IPL match, however you couldn’t go to watch the match live, then you can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network. Besides this, the match will be available to watch across multiple other channels in different languages. If you prefer watching online, then live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. This will allow you to watch the match anytime and anywhere.

Players in LSG vs RR

Rajasthan Royals will include their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as they have performed consistently in the match. Nevertheless, the team started well, but have lost their last two matches. Talking about the captain Riyan Parag, he has not performed well along with Shimron Hetmyer. Other players include Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Donovan Ferreira will be available in the middle order. Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Nandre Burger are key players in bowling.

Lucknow Super Giants are struggling more and they have witnessed three straight losses. Captain Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran has not been consistent with the bat. The team will solely be depends on players like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Ayush Badoni. In bowling, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan are important.

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Head-to-Head Record

If we notice head-to-head record, then Rajasthan Royals have an advantage over Lucknow Super Giants. In the matches played between the two, Rajasthan Royals has won more games in comparison to Lucknow Super Giants, giving them slight confidence boost.