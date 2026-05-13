Galaxy Unpacked event date leaked, and it could be bigger than just foldables

Samsung is expected to host its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year soon. Every year, the tech giant hosts two events – one in the first half of the year, which unveils the S-series, and another in the second half, which launches Samsung’s foldable series. Also Read: Step-by-step guide to installing iOS 26.5 and turning on encrypted RCS messaging

The Galaxy Unpacked event 2026 date has been leaked, which is expected to unveil the latest foldable series, along with the Galaxy watch and the first-ever Galaxy Glasses. As per a report by Seoul Economic Daily, citing industry sources, the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is expected on July 22 in London. Also Read: 8 best tablets under Rs 50,000 which are perfect for travel, office, and creative work

How likely is the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 to be on July 22?

It must be noted that the official date for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event hasn’t been confirmed so far. But the latest leak about the Samsung event seems to be in sync with the Galaxy Unpacked events in the past couple of years. Here is why:

July 9, 2025

July 10, 2024

July 26, 2023

August 10, 2022

August 11, 2021

August 5, 2020

For the past couple of years, Samsung has chosen July for the Galaxy Unpacked event. Still, we must wait for the official confirmation.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect

As usual, Samsung is expected to upgrade its fold and flip series with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. While the exact specifications remain under wraps, reports suggest Samsung may continue bringing Galaxy AI intensively to the foldable experience. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 9 lineup during the same event.

Apart from these, Samsung is rumoured to unveil “Galaxy Fold Wide” – a wider horizontal foldable phone. Analysts say that this could be Samsung’s answer to Apple’s upcoming first-ever foldable phone — iPhone Ultra. This may feel more like a tablet when unfolded

Are Galaxy glasses coming too?

Apart from smartphones, Samsung may also step into the smart glasses segment this year with something reportedly called Galaxy Glasses. Reports suggest the wearable is being developed with eyewear company Gentle Monster and may run on Android XR, the extended reality platform co-developed with Google.

The glasses are expected to rely heavily on Gemini AI and may include:

Speakers

Microphones

Cameras

AI-assisted voice interactions

Interestingly, reports also claim that the device may not include a built-in display. Instead, Samsung could position it more like an AI-powered wearable assistant than a full AR headset.

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However, nothing has been confirmed so far and waiting for the Galaxy Unpacked event is the only option.