By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Recover deleted apps: Apps are one of the things that make the Android user experience better. There’s an app for literally everything that we do in our daily lives. Want to read the news? There’s an app for that, Want to watch entertaining videos? There’s an app for that, Want to recover data? Guess what? there’s an app for that too.
However, knowingly or unknowingly we all have deleted these apps. The reasons for deleting installed apps can be endless and as silly as possible.
Whatever the reason, you can always recover deleted apps in a matter of a few seconds. Google Play Store allows users to manage all the apps they downloaded and used on their Android phones. Further allowing them to reinstall all the apps.
Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.
Step 2: Open your profile by tapping on the circular icon in the top right corner.
Step 3: Tap on Manage apps and device.
Step 4: Once you are in the aforementioned section, you will see an overview of all apps. Now, tap on Manage, followed by tapping on the ‘Installed’ option and switching to ‘Uninstalled’.
Step 5: Now, select all the apps that you want to reinstall. You can filter apps and also prioritize to show games.
That’s how easily you can find and recover deleted apps on Android.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
Select Language