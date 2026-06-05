Google Gemini Avatar rolls out to more users: How to create AI videos using your face and voice

Google is expanding access to Gemini Avatar, one of the newer AI features it introduced alongside its Gemini upgrades this year. The feature is now rolling out to more paid Gemini subscribers and allows users to create a digital version of themselves using their face and voice. Also Read: Gemini Thinking Levels EXPLAINED: What it is and how it works

The idea behind Gemini Avatar is fairly different from the AI image generators and chatbots people have become familiar with over the last couple of years. Instead of creating an AI character from scratch, Gemini can create one that looks and sounds like you. Once the setup is complete, users can generate AI videos featuring their own avatar directly inside the Gemini app. Also Read: Google launches Dreambeans: An AI app that turns your activity into personalised stories

The feature is powered by Gemini Omni and is currently available to users subscribed to Google AI Plus, Google AI Pro, and Google AI Ultra plans. Google has not shared any details about whether Gemini Avatar will eventually make its way to free users. Also Read: Lumio Vision 9 55-inch (2026) First Impressions: Still One of the Fastest Google TVs Around

What Gemini Avatar can do

Gemini Avatar is designed to recreate a user’s appearance and voice so it can be used in AI-generated videos. After creating the avatar, users can ask Gemini to generate videos in different styles, settings, and scenarios while using their AI likeness as the main subject.

Everything works within the Gemini app itself, so users do not need to download any additional software to create or use their avatar. Once linked to a Google account, the avatar becomes available across supported Gemini experiences.

Google is also allowing users to generate videos through prompts.

For instance, Gemini can generate a video of you speaking from a particular location, wearing different clothes, or explaining something in a chosen style.

How to create your Gemini Avatar

Open the Gemini app on your smartphone. Tap the menu icon and go to Settings. Select the Avatar option. Tap “Get Started”. Allow camera and microphone permissions. Follow the instructions shown on the screen. Read out the phrases and numbers provided by Gemini. Look straight at the camera and move your head as instructed. Complete the face and voice enrolment process. Wait for Gemini to generate your avatar.

The entire setup usually takes only a few minutes. Google recommends doing it in a well-lit place so the system can clearly capture your facial features and voice.

A few things to keep in mind

While setting up the avatar, make sure your face is clearly visible throughout the process. Google says users should avoid wearing hats, masks, or sunglasses, though regular glasses can be kept on if you normally wear them.

It is also recommended to hold the phone at eye level and make sure there are no other people in the frame. Since Gemini scans both your face and voice, a clear recording generally helps produce a more accurate avatar.

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Google has added a few safeguards as well. Users need to be at least 18 years old to create an avatar, and every video generated using Gemini Avatar includes Google’s SynthID watermark. The watermark isn’t visible to viewers but can be detected through Google’s verification tools to identify AI-generated content.