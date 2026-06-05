Apple greenlights Poke AI agent for iMessage as WWDC 2026 nears: Here's what it does

Apple has approved Poke as the first standalone AI agent to work on its Messages for Business platform. The move is notable because the platform has traditionally been used by businesses to communicate with customers through iMessage, rather than independent AI services. The announcement also comes just ahead of WWDC 2026, where Apple is expected to put a bigger spotlight on its AI plans. Also Read: Google job cuts continue in 2026, Cloud and Threat Intelligence teams affected

Poke is a startup that allows users to interact with an AI assistant through simple text conversations. Until now, Apple’s Messages for Business platform was mainly used by companies such as airlines, retailers, hotels, and other businesses to communicate with customers through iMessage. The platform supported automated replies and customer service interactions, but it was not being used by standalone AI services in the way Poke now intends to. Also Read: Google Gemini Avatar rolls out to more users: How to create AI videos using your face and voice

What Poke does

Launched earlier this year, Poke is designed to make AI assistance accessible through messaging apps rather than dedicated AI tools or complex software. Also Read: Google launches Dreambeans: An AI app that turns your activity into personalised stories

Say hi to the new Poke! 🌴 Now officially approved by Apple to text on Apple Messages. As the first and only AI agent. Chat now: https://t.co/VIWYU64dUI pic.twitter.com/AtZxupI2Ji — Poke (@interaction) June 4, 2026

Users can send text messages to the AI and ask it to help with tasks such as planning their day, managing calendars, tracking health and fitness goals, controlling smart home devices, and even editing photos. According to TechCrunch, the company has already processed around 100 million messages since launch.

The service currently works through SMS, Telegram, and in some regions WhatsApp. With Apple’s approval, iMessage is now being added to that list.

Instead of downloading a separate app, users can interact with the AI directly through Apple’s messaging interface. The experience remains similar to having a regular conversation through text messages.

What this means for Apple

The move is drawing attention because it arrives at a time when Apple is preparing to showcase more AI features across its products. Reports suggest Apple could unveil upgrades for Siri and introduce new AI tools for developers during the event.

Poke’s approval does not mean Apple has opened the App Store to AI agents. What it does show is that the company is starting to allow AI services to operate through some of its existing platforms.

Another interesting detail is the business model. According to Poke co-founder Marvin von Hagen, Apple charges the company on a per-user basis for access to the platform. While exact pricing has not been disclosed, he said the fees are lower than some competing messaging platforms.

Approval process took months

Getting access to Apple’s Messages for Business platform was not a quick process. Poke had to demonstrate that users could reach live support when required, clearly identify the service as an AI agent, and modify parts of its interface to follow Apple’s design guidelines.

The company also had to adopt Apple’s preferred design elements, including link previews and interface styling used across iMessage.

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Poke is backed by investors including Spark Capital and General Catalyst. The startup recently raised an additional $10 million after securing a $15 million seed round last year and is currently valued at around $300 million, according to details shared in the reports.