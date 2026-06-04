Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series debuts in India with Fire TV, up to 75-inch displays: Price, specs, availability

Xiaomi has launched the TV FX Mini LED Series in India. The lineup includes 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. With the new range, the company is bringing Mini LED technology to more affordable price points. The TVs also come with Fire TV built-in, Alexa support, gaming features, and Dolby-backed audio. Also Read: Xiaomi 17T launched in India to rival iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R: What's new here?

The new series will go on sale in India starting June 11 through Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi’s online store, and retail channels. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series price in India

Xiaomi has launched the TVs in four screen sizes. The company is also offering introductory pricing for a limited period. Also Read: Google Chrome bug crashes browser on Android tablets: What’s happening and how to fix it

Model Regular Price Introductory Price 43-inch Rs 32,999 Rs 29,999 55-inch Rs 44,999 Rs 39,999 65-inch Rs 64,999 Rs 59,999 75-inch Rs 84,999 Rs 79,999

Display and picture quality

The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series features 4K Ultra HD resolution panels with a 178-degree viewing angle. It uses QD Mini LED technology along with Full Array Local Dimming. The TVs also support HDR10+, HDR10, and Filmmaker Mode. Xiaomi says the lineup can cover up to 93 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and display up to 1.07 billion colours.

The TVs support HDR10+, HDR10, and Filmmaker Mode. Xiaomi has also included its Vivid Picture Engine 2 to improve colours and image processing. According to the company, the panels cover up to 93 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and can display up to 1.07 billion colours.

The 43-inch model comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants support DLG 120Hz mode. Other display features include MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Eye Care Mode. Depending on the screen size, the TVs offer up to 104 local dimming zones.

Performance, software and connectivity

Powering the lineup is a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor paired with a Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. The TVs ship with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The series runs on Fire TV OS and provides access to more than 12,000 apps, including popular streaming services. Users also get support for built-in Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, Miracast, user profiles, parental controls, Quick Wake, and a dedicated quick settings menu.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports (including ARC/eARC support), two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV input, optical audio output, antenna ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Audio, gaming features and design

The 43-inch model gets a 20W speaker setup with two full-range speakers. The 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants feature a four-driver setup consisting of two full-range speakers and two high-frequency drivers.

The entire lineup supports Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X.

For gamers, the larger models offer DLG 120Hz Game Mode, MEMC, and ALLM support. Xiaomi says these features are aimed at reducing input lag and improving motion handling during gameplay.

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In terms of design, the TVs feature a metal bezel-less finish with a high screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi claims up to 97 percent screen-to-body ratio on the 43-inch and 55-inch models, while the 65-inch and 75-inch variants go up to 98 percent. The entire lineup is available in a Black colour option.