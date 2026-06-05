Google job cuts continue in 2026, Cloud and Threat Intelligence teams affected

Google has reportedly carried out another round of layoffs, with employees across its Cloud division being affected over the past two weeks. According to reports, the cuts have impacted Google’s Threat Intelligence Group and Mandiant. Google acquired Mandiant in 2022 for $5.4 billion. Also Read: Google Gemini Avatar rolls out to more users: How to create AI videos using your face and voice

The company has not confirmed how many employees were affected. However, the reported cuts come at a time when Google, like several other technology companies, is increasing investments in artificial intelligence while reorganising parts of its business. Also Read: Gemini Thinking Levels EXPLAINED: What it is and how it works

Threat Intelligence Group, Mandiant teams impacted

Among the teams reportedly affected is Google’s Threat Intelligence Group, which is known for publishing research on cyberattacks, state-sponsored hacking campaigns, malware operations, and other security threats across the world. Also Read: CBSE Cyber Attack: Claude AI under spotlight as IIT experts review CBSE's tech ecosystem

Employees at Mandiant were also impacted. Mandiant was brought into Google’s portfolio to strengthen its cybersecurity business and cloud security offerings. Reports suggest the latest layoffs were not limited to just these teams, with employees from other parts of Google Cloud also affected.

Some affected workers have shared posts on LinkedIn confirming their departures from the company.

According to reports, at least some employees were told that the changes were linked to Google’s efforts to redirect resources towards growth areas, particularly artificial intelligence.

Google responds

Responding to reports about the layoffs, a Google spokesperson said that the company regularly reviews its internal structure to ensure it is positioned to meet changing customer and industry requirements.

This is also not the first time Google Cloud has seen workforce changes. Reports last year suggested that the company quietly reduced roles in parts of the Cloud division, including certain user experience-related functions.

The latest move comes as Google continues to spend heavily on AI and reorganise parts of its business around those efforts.

Tech layoffs continue in 2026

Google is not the only tech company cutting jobs this year. According to Layoffs.fyi, 164 companies have laid off 116,379 employees so far in 2026.

AI has been one of the biggest factors behind workforce changes across the tech industry this year. While companies continue to spend heavily on AI products, infrastructure, and services, many of them have also been trimming teams and reorganising operations at the same time. Reports this year have pointed to layoffs at companies including Meta, Coinbase, Block, Cloudflare, Amazon, Oracle, Dell, PayPal, Cisco, and Intuit.

Meta recently announced workforce reductions as part of broader restructuring efforts centred around AI initiatives. Cloudflare also reduced more than 1,100 jobs while repositioning parts of its business around what it described as the “agentic AI era”.

Meanwhile, Oracle is reportedly planning between 20,000 and 30,000 job cuts, while Amazon, Dell, PayPal, Cisco, and Intuit have also announced workforce reductions this year.

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The latest Google layoffs add to a growing list of workforce cuts across the tech industry, where companies continue to balance hiring, restructuring, and rising AI investments at the same time.