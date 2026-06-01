Aadhaar linked to multiple bank accounts? Here's how to check

Your Aadhaar card is linked to several services today, including bank accounts, mobile numbers, PAN and government schemes. But do you know how many bank accounts are currently linked to your Aadhaar number? Also Read: These Aadhaar Card mistakes can create problems with bank KYC, how to check and fix

There are chances that you have opened multiple bank accounts in the past couple of years or may be changed banks. Many government subsidies, Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), LPG subsidies and welfare scheme payments are routed through Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. It becomes difficult to track where your Aadhaar card is mapped. But there is a simple way to check. Also Read: PM-WANI Wi-Fi network adds QR login and short recharge plans - but what is it? Explained

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows you to check Aadhaar-bank linking status online. This way, you can also check whether your Aadhaar is linked to the correct bank account. Here is how to check. Also Read: Parents can now give pocket money digitally through Paytm UPI; Here’s how

How to check the linked bank account with your Aadhaar

To check which bank accounts are linked to your Aadhaar, simply follow these steps:

First of all, visit the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar app. On the website, open the Aadhaar Services section, while the app will need your login with your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number. Click on “Check Aadhaar/Bank Seeding Status.” Now, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or Virtual ID (VID). Complete the captcha verification. Click “Send OTP” and enter the OTP received on your registered number. Submit the details.

Once verified, the system will show the bank name that is currently mapped with your Aadhaar number. Also, don’t expect to see your full bank account number here. And that’s for good. UIDAI only shows the name of the bank that is currently linked to your Aadhaar.

What if it is wrong?

There is a chance that your bank name isn’t correct or could be an old one linked to Aadhaar. If that’s the case, then you can add simply via net banking and mobile banking apps of your current bank account.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

All you have to do is open the NetBanking or app and go to the Profile section, go to update section and enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and verify with the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.