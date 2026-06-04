Free Netflix through Flipkart Plus? Check eligibility and claim process

Flipkart is rolling out a new Netflix benefit for some Flipkart Plus members in India. Users who are part of the program can get Netflix’s Mobile plan without paying anything extra, provided they complete a monthly shopping requirement. The feature is currently available only to a limited set of Plus members and hasn’t been rolled out widely yet. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ specs revealed ahead of India launch on June 4: Check here

Users need to complete four eligible orders in a calendar month. Once the fourth order is completed, the Netflix benefit becomes available to claim through the Flipkart app. Also Read: 5 Netflix Games that actually make the subscription worth it

What is the Flipkart Plus Netflix benefit?

Under the offer, eligible Flipkart Plus members can unlock Netflix’s Mobile plan after completing four successful orders worth at least Rs 299 each during a month. These orders can be placed through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, or Flipkart Grocery.

The subscription can be claimed again in the following month if the same requirement is completed. The subscription included under the offer is Netflix’s Mobile plan, which allows streaming on a single mobile device in standard definition quality.

Who can claim the offer?

The offer is currently available only to a limited set of active Flipkart Plus members.

Users can check their Plus membership status by opening:

My Account -> Flipkart Plus

If the Netflix benefit is not visible, it simply means the feature has not reached that account yet.

Users who are not part of Flipkart Plus can become members by completing 15 orders in a year, according to the platform’s existing membership criteria.

Which purchases count towards eligibility?

Not every purchase will be considered for the offer.

For an order to qualify:

The order value should be Rs 299 or above.

The order must be delivered successfully.

Cancelled orders will not be counted.

Returned products will not be considered until the return period has ended.

Some categories are excluded from the offer altogether. These include gold and silver coins, infant formula products, baby cereal, cigarettes and tobacco products, Flipkart Gift Cards, digital products, and certain packaging products sold to marketplace sellers.

How to claim free Netflix through Flipkart Plus

Once four eligible orders have been completed in a month:

Open the Flipkart app. Go to My Account. Open the Plus Page. Tap on the Netflix Benefit section. Select Claim Now. You will be redirected to Netflix. Enter the email ID or phone number you want to use for Netflix. Complete OTP verification. Your Netflix Mobile subscription will be activated.

Important things to know before claiming

If you already have a Netflix subscription, check your existing plan carefully before activating the benefit.

The Flipkart offer only includes the Netflix Mobile plan. If you activate it using an account that currently has a Standard or Premium subscription, your existing plan may be replaced by the Mobile plan.

Users who want to keep their current Netflix benefits intact may consider using a different email address or phone number while claiming the offer.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The Netflix subscription remains valid for 30 days from the date the fourth eligible order is completed. To continue receiving the benefit in the following month, users will need to complete four eligible orders again during that month.