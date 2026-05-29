How to use one UPI account on two phones without changing bank accounts

A lot of people today carry two smartphones. One may be a work phone, while the other is used for personal calls, social media, and everything else. The problem is that UPI apps generally work only on the device that has the mobile number linked to the bank account. So if you leave that phone behind, making a payment can become unnecessarily difficult. Also Read: Parents can now give pocket money digitally through Paytm UPI; Here’s how

This is exactly why many users have started looking at a feature called UPI Circle. Available on several UPI apps, it allows payment access to be extended to another account. Some apps use a different name for it. On PhonePe, for example, the feature is called Pocket Money. While it was introduced mainly for family members and dependents, it can also be useful for people who regularly switch between two phones during the day. Also Read: Aadhaar cash withdrawal without ATM card: Easy way to get money from bank

How the feature works

The feature does not actually register the same UPI account on two phones in the traditional sense. Instead, the primary account holder can authorise another account to make payments using the same bank account. Also Read: Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses can now type messages without touching a phone

This means you can continue using your main UPI account on the primary phone while giving payment access to a second device. Depending on the settings you choose, every payment can either require approval from the primary account holder or be completed independently within a spending limit.

For someone who carries two phones every day, this can be a lot more convenient than constantly keeping the primary device nearby just for payments.

How to set up UPI Circle

Open your UPI app on the primary phone linked to your bank account. Search for “UPI Circle” or “Pocket Money” inside the app. Tap on the option and select “Invite Dependent”. Enter the mobile number you want to add. Scan the UPI ID or QR code of the secondary account if required. Complete the verification process. Some apps may ask for Aadhaar verification. Choose whether transactions should require approval or be allowed within a predefined limit. Finish the setup process and add the account to your circle.

Things you should keep in mind

The feature is officially supported by UPI apps and does not require any third-party service or workaround. It was designed to let users share controlled payment access with family members, but it also works well for people managing two devices.

There is also a spending limit attached to the feature. Depending on the platform and settings selected, the secondary account can generally make payments up to Rs 15,000.

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If you often find yourself carrying two phones and wondering why your UPI app only works on one of them, this feature is currently one of the simplest ways to make payments from both devices without changing your existing bank account setup.