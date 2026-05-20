How I reduce my AC electricity bill this summer with simple tricks that actually work.

Every summer, millions of people like me wonder and hope that the electricity bill doesn’t shock us at the end of the month. Turning on the air conditioner in the scorching heat in India is one of the most important things. With the heat wave getting stronger every year, running the AC feels like a necessity, rather than a luxury. However, with time, I have realized that if we follow small changes in how we use AC then we can actually make a big difference in the monthly bill.

Here are some of the simple yet practical tips that I personally find useful to keep my room cool while saving on the electricity bill.

Keep Curtains Closed During the Day

One of the foremost and most important things that I started doing in summers is keeping my curtains or blinds closed. I mostly do this during the hottest part of the days. The sunlight heats up the room quickly which results into AC working muck harder to cool it down. Make sure you have installed thick or insulating curtains, so that it can help block the heat. It will also keep the room naturally cooler and reduce the load on the AC.

Switch Off Extra Electronics

Another important factor is that I pay attention to the electronics running in the room other than AC. There are other devices too like ovens, microwaves, TV’s or even multiple chargers that can generate extra heat. I follow one rule and which is when I am not using these devices, I switch them off completely. This may feel small, but it helps the room stay cooler. In addition, it also reduces unnecessary pressure on the AC.

Install the AC in the Right Spot

I initially thought placement of the AC doesn’t impact the electricity bill, however, I was wrong. It is important that the indoor unit is not directly exposed to sunlight. Also, the outdoor unit should have a proper ventilation and shade systems. This is also impacted by the good airflow as it helps the AC perform better, consume less electricity, and cool faster in the long run.

Set the Temperature to 24°C Instead of Lower

This is where half of Indian mindset is same. I used to set the AC temperature at 18-20 degrees. I usually thought this would cool the room faster. Nevertheless, I later discovered and learned that this only increases power usage. Now my AC temperature is set around 24 degree celcius, which is recommended for energy efficiency.

Use Trees or Natural Shade

Try to use natural shade whenever possible to keep the house cooler. If you have trees or plants outside the windows or balcony, then it will reduce direct sunlight. Besides this, it also helps in maintaining lower indoor temperature. Even shading the outdoor AC unit can improve its efficiency.

Clean the AC Filter Regularly

This is also an important factor to reduce the electricity bill while using AC. Never ignore to clean the AC filter because dirty filter blocks airflow. It also forces the AC to work harder, and hence, cleaning it regularly will keep the air healthier. It will reduce dust and allergens in circulation.

Don’t Skip Regular Maintenance

Servicing is an important point, hence I make sure the AC gets serviced before and after the summer season. Regular maintenance will keep the system running smoothly. You can prevent breakdowns and it wll not consume extra power due to hidden issues. It’s one of the easiest ways to avoid sudden spikes in electricity bills.

Final Takeaways

You don’t have to pay a big monthly bill if you use an air conditioner. I’ve learned that little things such as proper temperature, filter cleaning, and regulating heat in the room can make a huge difference. If you just take a little care, and stay consistent, it can be comfortable and inexpensive to keep cool in the summer.

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