007 First Light was just the beginning, future James Bond games coming under Amazon Games

The strong start of 007 First Light has made one thing fairly clear — this probably won’t be the last James Bond game we see from IO Interactive. However, things may look a little different next time around. While IO Interactive developed and published 007 First Light on its own, future Bond games are expected to be published by Amazon Games and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) instead. Also Read: 007 First Light hits 1.5 million sales in a day, surpasses IO Interactive’s Hitman launches

Amazon’s involvement in the Bond franchise began after it acquired MGM, the studio that held the rights to James Bond. According to statements shared in interviews with international publications, Amazon’s gaming division is expected to play a bigger role in future Bond projects. Also Read: 007 First Light releases tomorrow: India launch time, price, platforms and preload details

Why Amazon was not involved with 007 First Light

Although Amazon now owns the James Bond IP, it was not responsible for publishing 007 First Light. That is because IO Interactive’s agreement to create a Bond game was signed years earlier with MGM and EON Productions, long before Amazon completed its acquisition of MGM. Also Read: GTA VI to Marvel’s Wolverine: Biggest Games Releasing in 2026

As a result, IO Interactive was able to develop and publish the game on its own, similar to how the studio handled its Hitman titles. However, that arrangement appears to be limited to 007 First Light.

Amazon’s gaming chief Jeff Gattis recently said that future Bond games would be handled by MGM and Amazon Games, confirming that the publishing setup will change going forward.

IO Interactive likely to remain the developer

The publishing change does not necessarily mean IO Interactive is stepping away from the franchise. Based on the information shared so far, the studio is still expected to develop future Bond games.

What may change going forward is how much say Amazon has in future Bond games. If Amazon is handling publishing and helping fund upcoming projects, it will naturally have a bigger role in decisions related to the franchise.

This is not entirely surprising. Amazon has already been expanding its gaming efforts around existing entertainment properties. The company is also publishing upcoming Tomb Raider games while simultaneously working on related projects across its entertainment business.

Sequel plans already look likely

A follow-up to 007 First Light would not come as a surprise given the game’s early performance. According to the reports, the title sold more than 1.5 million copies within its first 24 hours and generated strong reviews from both critics and players.

The ending of the game also appeared to hint that the story would continue, with references suggesting James Bond’s journey is far from over. IO Interactive has previously spoken about its interest in building multiple Bond games rather than treating the project as a one-off release.

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Amazon now has control of the Bond franchise across multiple areas, including films and games. That means upcoming titles could be developed with the company’s wider plans for 007 in mind. At the same time, work is also underway on the next James Bond film, with the search for a new actor to play the iconic spy still continuing.