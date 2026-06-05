Instagram Plus rolls out globally with 48-hour stories, bio fonts and extra features

Instagram has officially started rolling out Instagram Plus, a new subscription plan that adds a range of extra features for users who want more control over how they use the platform. The company says the regular Instagram experience is not changing and will continue to remain free. Instagram Plus is being offered as an optional upgrade with additional tools focused on stories, profile customisation, and insights. Also Read: WhatsApp working on new Scam Alert feature that could warn users before they reply

According to Meta, the subscription is rolling out globally and more features are expected to be added over the coming months. Also Read: Lost an important Instagram conversation? Here's what you should do next

Story features get the biggest upgrade

A large part of Instagram Plus focuses on Stories. One of the new additions is Story Spotlight, which is designed to give a subscriber’s story more visibility among friends. Also Read: Meta expands Teen Account protections worldwide as scrutiny of social media grows

Users will also get a feature called Story Extend, which increases the lifespan of stories from 24 hours to 48 hours. So if you post something and want it to stay visible for an extra day, you won’t have to upload it again.

Instagram Plus is also bringing Multiple Story Audiences. Instead of maintaining just one close friends list, users can create multiple audience groups and choose exactly who can view a particular story.

Instagram Plus also introduces Super Hearts. These are animated reactions that can be sent while responding to a friend’s story.

New ways to view story activity

The subscription also adds a few features aimed at helping users better understand how their stories are performing.

With Story Rewatch Insights, users can see how many times a story has been viewed again by people who already watched it. Instagram is also adding a Search Viewer List option, allowing users to quickly check whether a specific person has viewed a story.

Another feature called Story Preview lets users preview stories without immediately reacting or engaging with them.

More profile customisation options

Instagram Plus also includes several profile-focused features.

Subscribers can choose from different custom app icons instead of using the default Instagram logo. There is also a new Custom Bio Font option that allows users to change the appearance of text in their profile bio.

Instagram is increasing the number of pinned posts as well. While regular users can pin up to three posts, Instagram Plus subscribers will be able to pin up to six posts on their profile.

Another notable addition is the ability to post directly to a profile or highlights without having the content appear in followers’ feeds.

Price and availability

According to Meta, Instagram Plus is now rolling out globally. The subscription is priced at $3.99 per month in markets where it is available.

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The company has also confirmed that additional Instagram Plus features are already in development and will be introduced gradually through future updates.