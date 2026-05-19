Google I/O 2026 event live streaming: When and where to watch Sundar Pichai’s keynote today

Google is all set to begin its biggest developer conference of the year- Google I/O 2026. Ahead of the opening keynote, the expectations are sky-high and tech enthusiasts are expecting some of the biggest announcements this year. The annual developer conference officially starts today, May 19 and ends on May 20, tomorrow. Google’s CEO Sunder Pichai is expected to lead the company’s most important announcements around artificial intelligence, Cloud, hardware, and Android search. Also Read: Google Gemini Spark could turn AI into a real assistant, here’s what it can do

Google has expanded its AI ambitions across every product category over the past few months. The tech giant will host this year’s annual event not just for developers, but also for users trying to understand where Google’s AI ecosystem is heading. Also Read: Google Android Show 2026 today: Android 17, Gemini AI, how to watch live

When and where to watch Google I/O 2026 live

Google’s I/O 2026 opening keynote will begin today, May 19, 2026 from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The event will begin at 10:00 AM PT. For viewers in India, the livestream will start at 10:30 PM IST. Also Read: Google I/O 2026 event in May: Complete details on timing, live streaming and upcoming announcements

You can watch the kenote live via Google for Developers YouTube cannel and official Google i/O website.

The company will host a more technical developer keynote after CEO Sunder Pichai’s presentation. This session is scheduled for 1:30 PM PT, which is 2:00 AM IST for viewers in India.

On our way to I/O 2026. See you at 10am PT tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/bUXuMDpiuj — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 18, 2026

AI will likely dominate the entire keynote

It would be surprising if AI didn’t become the biggest focus of this event. The tech giant has already started building momentum for AI before its I/O 2026 via its recent Android focused showcase. The company has introduced Gemini Intelligence and previewed a new laptop category called Googlebooks. Both the devices are reportedly powered by the merged Android and ChromeOS platform.

The spotlight will remain on Gemini and reports states that Google may unveil upgraded Gemini models. There could be deeper AI integrations across Search, Android, and Workspace.

This will be one of the important announcements at the time when rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI are rapidly rolling out new AI models. This put Google under pressure to prove that its AI ecosystem is competitive

Android XR could become a major highlight

Another important area is the Android XR.

To recall, last year, Google teased early smart glasses prototypes built with partner companies. This generated massive attention online. Since then, interest around AI-powered wearables has continued to grow rapidly.

According to reports, Google is also expected to reveal more details about its Android XR ecosystem during I/O 2026. The company could showcase improvements related to augmented reality navigation. In addition, there could be some announcements around Gemini-powered voice interactions and wearable content capture.

More AI tools expected to get updates

Besides Gemini and Android XR, the company is also expected to share some updates around several of its broader AI projects.

These projects include its video-generation platform, Veo and Lyria, which focuses on AI music creation. Another futuristic project is Beam, could also appear during the keynote. Beam users multiple cameras and AI rendering technologies to create highly realistic 3D video conversations.

From @Android to Veo, we’ve been sharing our latest announcements at #GoogleIO for over a decade. What do you think we’re announcing this year? 👀 pic.twitter.com/L7qEqZuskY — Google (@Google) May 19, 2026

Don’t expect a new Pixel smartphone

Google has a lot of momentum going for hardware, but it’s unlikely to do a big Pixel phone event this I/O.

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Google typically launches big hardware releases at its annual “Made by Google” event, which is usually held later in the year. This means that this conference is likely to continue to be about software and the developer technologies and AI platforms rather than any big phone releases.