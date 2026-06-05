boAt enters personal grooming segment with Slazer S100, K100+ and K100 Pro trimmers: Price, features

boAt has expanded beyond audio products and smartwatches with the launch of its new Slazer grooming range. The company has introduced three products under the lineup — Slazer S100, Slazer K100+, and Slazer K100 Pro. Also Read: Heatwave Alert: 8 electronic gadgets you should be careful with

The company says the new range has been designed around the idea of “Transform with Every Trim”, targeting users who look at grooming as part of their everyday lifestyle. The products feature ceramic blades, aluminium construction, multiple attachments, portability-focused designs, and support for different grooming requirements. Also Read: Best camping gadgets that are worth buying for Indian road trips and hills

According to boAt, the Slazer range is also part of its ongoing Make in India initiative.

boAt Slazer S100: Features and specs

The Slazer S100 is positioned as an everyday grooming trimmer for users looking for a simple grooming solution without too many accessories.

The trimmer offers up to 300 minutes of runtime on a full charge. It also supports fast charging, with boAt claiming that a 5-minute charge can provide enough power for one trim. The company says a 20-minute charge can deliver up to one month of usage under regular conditions.

Other features include stainless steel blades, adjustable combs, washable attachments, Type-C charging support, and reduced noise, vibration, and heating during use. The product also comes with a 24-month warranty.

boAt Slazer K100+: Features and specs

The Slazer K100+ is meant for users who want one device for different grooming needs. It comes with three interchangeable blades, allowing users to switch between beard, hair, nose, and body grooming without needing separate devices.

It is claimed to offer up to 200 minutes of usage on a single charge. The trimmer features ceramic blades and an aluminium body, while the IPX6 rating means it can handle splashes and can also be used during a shower.

The grooming kit also includes adjustable combs, a magnetic attachment system, a battery indicator, travel lock support, and Type-C charging. boAt says the trimmer is designed to keep noise, vibration, and heating levels low during use. The grooming kit is backed by a 24-month warranty.

boAt Slazer K100 Pro: Features and specs

The Slazer K100 Pro sits at the top of the Slazer lineup and is designed as a 15-in-1 grooming solution. It includes multiple interchangeable blades and attachments for beard, hair, nose, and body grooming.

Like the K100+, it offers up to 200 minutes of runtime, ceramic blades, a premium aluminium body, and an IPX6 waterproof design. Users also get adjustable combs, a magnetic attachment system, battery level indicator, travel lock, and Type-C charging support.

The company is also offering a travel case with select variants. Similar to the other models, the K100 Pro comes with a 24-month warranty.

Price in India and availability

The boAt Slazer S100 has been launched at Rs 799. The boAt Slazer K100+ 6-in-1 grooming kit is priced at Rs 1,799 and includes three interchangeable blades for beard, hair, nose, and body grooming.

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Meanwhile, the boAt Slazer K100 Pro 15-in-1 grooming kit is available at Rs 2,999 with a stand, while the travel kit variant is priced at Rs 3,299.