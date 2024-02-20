iPhone hacks: Capturing a screenshot on an iPhone is incredibly easy. Infact, capturing a screenshot on an iPhone is in some cases easier than its Android counterparts. Yet, iPhones remain notorious for the mechanism that they offer for capturing screenshots. For some it’s an enigma, for others it’s yet another thing that they need to learn when switching from Android ecosystem to iPhones. So, if you find yourself in a situation where you want to capture a screenshot on your newly purchased device (or maybe you’re just trying to learn the basics), here are three tricks you can use to capture a screenshot on your iPhone.

On an iPhone that as Face ID

Step 1: Quickly press and release the side button and the volume up button at the same time.

Once you do so, a thumbnail of the screenshot will temporarily appear in the lower-left corner of your iPhone screen.

Step 2: Tap the thumbnail to view the screenshot or swipe left to dismiss it.

You can also edit the screenshot using the pen icon, delete it using the trash icon and share it with a contact via a host of different options including AirDrop, Messages, WhatsApp, Instagram or any other messaging or email app that you have on your iPhone.

On your iPhone that has Touch ID

Step 1: Quickly press and release the side button and the Home button at the same time.

Step 2: Tap the thumbnail to view the screenshot or swipe left to dismiss it.

Take a full-page screenshot

Step 1: Quickly press and release the side button and volume up button at the same time on an iPhone with Face ID.

Step 2: Tap the screenshot thumbnail in the lower-left corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap Full Page and then tap Done.

Step 4: Tap Save to Photos to save the screenshot in the Photos app.

Bonus: How to access screenshots on your iPhone

It is worth noting that the screenshots get saved in the photo library in the Photos app automatically. Here’s how you can access your saved screenshot:

Step 1: Open the Photos app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Next tap the Albums icon.

Step 3: Then tap Screenshots below Media Types.