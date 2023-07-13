Newly launched Dell Alienware m16 gaming laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 7000H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU.

Dell Technologies has announced two AMD variants of the Alienware m16 gaming laptop in India. These laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 7000H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU.

Some of the highlights of the newly launched Alienware m16 AMD edition include a 16:10 aspect ratio display with a maximum refresh rate of 480Hz, the Legend 3.0 design, and the Alienware Cryo-tech thermal architecture.

“Leveraging the success of our gaming devices launched earlier this year, the Alienware m16 AMD edition further strengthens our commitment to provide best-in-class gaming devices for gamers who are looking for performance, personalization, and high-impact innovation,” Pujan Chadha of Dell Technologies, India said during the launch.

Alienware m16 AMD edition price and availability

Alienware m16 AMD edition base variant starts at Rs 1,92,990 while the higher-end variant of the laptop costs Rs 2,99,990. It will be available via Amazon.in from July 15, 2023, as part of Prime Day.

Alienware m16 AMD edition specifications

CPU, storage and operating system

Alienware m16 AMD edition is powered by up to AMD Ryzen R9-7845HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. The laptop comes with up to 64GB Dual-Channel DDR5 4800MHz RAM and up to 8.5TB (2x 4TB + 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD) internal storage.

The laptop is offered with Windows 11 (64-bit) (Standard) or Windows 11 Pro (64-bit) operating systems.

Display

Alienware m16 AMD edition comes with up to 16-inch FHD+ display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, peak brightness of 300nits and 480Hz refresh rate. The laptop has a host of features including ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, Dynamic Display Switching and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Battery

Alienware m16 AMD edition has a six-cell 86Whr Lithium Ion Battery and is offered with up to 330W Small Form Factor GaN adapter.

Connectivity and additional features

Alienware m16 AMD edition features Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 and comes with a variety of ports including one Global headset jack, two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port with PowerShare, two Type-C (USB 3.2 15W (3A/5V) Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4) Port, one HDMI 2.1 Output Port, one mini-DisplayPort and one SD Card slot.

In addition to this, the laptop comes with Alienware FHD (1920 x 1080 resolution) camera with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support.

Dimension

Alienware m16 AMD edition measures 368.9mm in width, 289.9mm in length and has a maximum weight of 3.3kg.