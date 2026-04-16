Laptops under Rs 40,000 with Windows 11: Fast performance laptops for daily use

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HP 15 2026

The HP 15 (2026) comes with AMD Athlon Dual Core 7120U processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 15.6 inch HD display and includes AMD Radeon 610M graphics. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro with MS Office and includes a Copilot key. It weighs 1.5kg and is priced at Rs 40,710.