Apple may launch over 15 new products in 2026: iPhone, Mac, iPad and more

Apple is expected to have a busy year ahead. Reports suggest the company could launch more than 15 products across categories like iPhones, Macs, iPads, wearables, and smart home devices. Some of these are regular yearly updates, while a few could bring noticeable changes. Also Read: iOS 26 Liquid Glass: How to make it easier on your eyes

The launches are not expected to happen all at once. Apple will likely spread them across multiple events through the year. Also Read: Are iPhone, PlayStation 5, MacBook, and Netflix prices are rising? Here is what is changing in 2026

iPhones expected this year

Apple may focus more on its Pro lineup this time. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to come with a new chip and some camera changes. There could also be small design tweaks.

The bigger update, however, is the foldable iPhone. This is something that has been in reports for a while now. It is expected to come with a larger inner display and a smaller outer screen. Multitasking features are also expected to be part of it.

Apple Watch lineup

Apple is also expected to update its smartwatch lineup this year. The Apple Watch Series 12 could get a new chip and some minor design tweaks.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is also likely to get an update. This may mostly be limited to performance improvements rather than big changes. There are also reports suggesting Apple is testing additional security features.

iPads in the pipeline

The iPad lineup is also expected to see updates. The standard iPad could move to a newer chip and support more software features.

The iPad mini, however, could see a more noticeable upgrade. Reports suggest improvements in the display and overall performance, which should make it a bit more practical for daily use.

Mac upgrades

Apple’s Mac lineup is also due for updates this year. The Mac mini and Mac Studio are expected to get new chips.

The iMac may also receive an update with new hardware. Apart from that, a redesigned MacBook Pro is also being talked about. This one could see changes to the display, along with upgrades on the inside.

Smart home devices

Apple is also trying to push more into smart home devices. This could include a new Apple TV and updated HomePod models.

There are also reports of a smart home hub with a display. It is likely meant to handle things like controlling smart devices and video calls from one place.

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What to expect

Overall, this looks like a mix of regular updates and a few new additions. Most of the focus seems to be on performance and how these devices work together. Some products may arrive later in the year instead of launching all at once.