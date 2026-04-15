ASUS Zenbook S14, DUO, A14 launched with AI-focused chips: Check price and specs here

ASUS has updated its premium laptop lineup in India with a new range of Zenbook models. The tech giant has introduced the Zenbook S14, Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A14, and a new Zenbook A16, along with updated Vivobook options. However, with the latest laptop series of Zenbook, the focus is primarily on lighter design, longer battery life, and AI features across the lineup. Also Read: CES 2026: ASUS ROG Introduces RGB Stripe Pixel OLED Technology For Sharper Text And Faster Gaming

Under the hood, ASUS is moving to newer platforms. The lineup is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and Snapdragon X2 Elite series chips, including the higher-end Extreme variants. Prices for the Zenbook series start at Rs 1,79,990, while the Vivobook lineup begins at Rs 98,990. What all do these models bring to the table? Check here. Also Read: ASUS is done with smartphones: ROG Phone and Zenfone era ends

ASUS Zenbook S14

The Zenbook S14 is probably the most “normal” looking device here, but that’s the point. It comes with a 14-inch 3K OLED display, a slim 1.1 cm profile, and weighs around 1.2 kg. ASUS is pitching it as a portable machine that doesn’t compromise much on performance. Battery life is claimed to go up to 27 hours, which, if it holds up even close to that, should be enough for most people. Also Read: CES 2026: ASUS Gives First Real Look At Wi-Fi 8 With ROG NeoCore Router

ASUS Zenbook DUO for multitasking

The Zenbook DUO is where things get a bit different. It features two 14-inch OLED displays, both with high refresh rates. This isn’t for everyone, but if your work involves multiple windows, timelines, or editing tools, the second screen can actually be useful. Despite the dual-screen setup, ASUS claims up to 32 hours of battery, which is interesting on paper.

ASUS Zenbook A series

The A14 and A16 are designed more for everyday portability. The A14, in particular, stays under 1 kg, which is rare in this segment. Both models use Snapdragon chips and focus on battery life and efficiency, with claims going up to 30+ hours. These are clearly for those who want something light but still capable.

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Across the lineup, ASUS is also introducing a new material called Ceraluminum, which is supposed to make the laptops lighter but still durable.