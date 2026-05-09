Resident Evil Requiem free update adds “Leon Must Die Forever” mode: How to unlock

Resident Evil Requiem has received a new free title update, and it brings a fresh minigame called “Leon Must Die Forever.” The update has been rolled out across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), and Nintendo Switch 2, and is available at no extra cost for players who already own the game. Also Read: Resident Evil 1, 2, and Resident Evil 3 Nemesis land on Steam, prices slashed by half

Along with the new mode, the update also includes bug fixes and adds support for additional controller features on PC. Also Read: Resident Evil Requiem emerges as a fan favourite on Metacritic

What is “Leon Must Die Forever”

“Leon Must Die Forever” is an arcade-style, action-focused minigame where you play as Leon S. Kennedy and clear multiple stages filled with enemies. The gameplay is built around constant combat, with players moving through different areas and taking down infected enemies under time pressure. Also Read: State of Play February 2026: Full list of announcements and game reveals

The mode uses locations from the main story, but the way these areas play out changes in each run. The order of stages, enemy encounters, and progression are not fixed, which adds variation every time you play.

A key part of this mode is Leon’s “enhancer abilities.” These are randomised and unlock as you defeat enemies and fill up an enhancement gauge. Once activated, these abilities can change how you approach combat in that run.

Difficulty levels and how the mode works

The minigame comes with five difficulty ranks, each increasing the challenge level. There is also an extreme high-difficulty setting for players who want a tougher experience.

Each run is timed, so you’re always playing against the clock while taking down enemies. As you move ahead, enemies get tougher, and it all leads up to a final boss fight at the end.

Because the areas, abilities, and progression change every time, the mode is designed to be replayable rather than a one-time experience.

The update also introduces new costumes for Leon, which can be used within this mode.

How to unlock the minigame

To unlock “Leon Must Die Forever,” players need to complete the main story of Resident Evil Requiem. Once the story is finished, the minigame becomes available automatically.

There is no separate download needed apart from installing the latest title update.

Other changes included in the update

Apart from the minigame, the update brings multiple bug fixes across platforms. On PC, Capcom has added support for DualSense controller features, including adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, motion sensor functions, and light bar support.

To enable these features on PC, players need to connect the DualSense controller via a wired connection, access Steam’s Big Picture mode, go to controller settings, disable PlayStation controller support, and then exit Big Picture mode.

About Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem launched on February 27, 2026, across all major platforms and has already sold over 7 million copies. It is also among the higher-rated games released this year.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Capcom had earlier teased the arrival of a minigame mode, and this update delivers on that. The developer has also confirmed that a story expansion for the game is currently in development, although more details are yet to be shared.