Apple may add Dynamic Island to its first touchscreen MacBook Pro

Touchscreen MacBook has always been an idea which seems impossible. However, some previous leaks have suggested that Apple is one step closer to its first-ever touchscreen MacBook, and it may even carry some of the well-known features of iPhones. It is said to be the Dynamic Island. Also Read: Autocorrect acting weird? Here’s how to fix it on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

As per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is working on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that could arrive toward the end of 2026. These models are expected to feature OLED displays, and importantly, touch support. These models are expected replace the current notch cutout with a smaller Dynamic Island cutout. Also Read: Apple may launch multiple devices at March 4 event: iPhone 17e, iPad and more

It may sound similar to iPhone; however, the Dynamic Island on MacBook is expected revolve around the hole-punch camera design. The report suggests that it will expand on-screen elements for alerts, music controls, timers, sports scores, and more. In simple words, the MacBook display might start behaving a little more like an iPhone. Also Read: Apple may launch a cheaper MacBook, macOS 26.3 suggests: What we know

How will macOS handle touch?

This is where things get interesting. Apple reportedly doesn’t want the MacBook to feel like a bigger iPad. So the keyboard and trackpad are staying. You’ll still be able to use it completely touch-free if you want. But when you do tap the screen, the interface could adapt.

Touching a menu bar item, for example, may expand it into larger, finger-friendly controls. Quick gestures like pinch-to-zoom and fast scrolling are also expected. The idea seems simple: use touch when you need it, ignore it when you don’t.

Touchscreen MacBook: What to expect

Along with touch support and OLED panels, Apple is also said to be refining the MacBook Pro’s design. A thinner chassis is rumoured, though the overall look may stay familiar. These models are expected to run on the upcoming M6 chips, while an earlier M5-powered refresh could arrive before that.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

One thing that still remains unclear? Whether Face ID will finally make it to the MacBook. So far, that doesn’t seem guaranteed.