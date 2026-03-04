Apple MacBook Neo launches with A18 Pro chip and 13-inch display: Check specs, price in India

Apple has introduced its long-rumoured most affordable laptop, called the MacBook Neo. The device joins the company’s product lineup as the cheapest offering in the laptop category. It was unveiled at Apple’s recent event and is aimed at everyday users. As per the company, the MacBook Neo targets students, first-time Mac buyers, and users who want to step into the Apple ecosystem without spending on a flagship product. Also Read: Apple unveils Studio Display XDR alongside updated Studio Display: Check price, features

MacBook Neo price in India and availability

The MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900 in India for the base model with 256GB storage. A higher configuration with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 79,900 and includes Touch ID support. The laptop is available in four colour options – Blush, Indigo, Silver, and Citrus.

As mentioned in Apple's official announcement, pre-orders have already opened, and the laptop will start shipping from March 11 through Apple Stores and authorised resellers.

MacBook Neo specifications, features

The MacBook Neo follows the familiar Apple laptop design with an aluminium body and rounded edges. The company says the laptop weighs around 1.23 kg, making it easy to carry for daily use.

It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2,408 x 1,506 pixels. The screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness and can display a wide range of colours. Apple says the display is designed for tasks such as watching videos, browsing the web, or editing photos.

One of the key changes in the MacBook Neo is the processor. Instead of using Apple’s M-series chips found in MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, the laptop runs on the A18 Pro chip. This is the same chip used in Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

According to Apple, the chip is capable of handling everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing, streaming, and basic creative work. The company also claims the laptop can deliver faster performance in some AI-related tasks compared to certain entry-level PC laptops.

Apple says the MacBook Neo can offer up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for video calls along with dual microphones.

For connectivity, the MacBook Neo includes two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth support. The laptop also features Apple’s Magic Keyboard along with a large multi-touch trackpad for navigation.

It runs on macOS and supports Apple’s built-in apps and features. Users can also take advantage of Continuity tools that allow the laptop to work more closely with an iPhone.